Vanessa Feltz sent her thoughts to the family of Dr Michael Mosley on This Morning earlier today (June 7) as the rescue mission to find the missing doctor continues in Greece.

Vanessa discussed the worrying news alongside fellow panelist Nick Ferrari, as well as hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary. She described him as “the most wonderful father” and a “friend” to the show.

Vanessa paid an emotion tribute to her friend on This Morning earlier today (Credit: ITV)

Dr Michael Mosley update: ‘It is so upsetting’

Alison said that Michael’s disappearance is “so upsetting”. And Vanessa continued: “It is so upsetting. I mean we’ve all interviewed him so many times, met him so many times. I would say he is the embodiment of vitality.

I’m just praying that somehow they find him and somehow he’s okay.

“He is a man of irrepressible energy and enthusiasm. He’s the most wonderful, wonderful person. He walks into the studio and the whole place lit up every single time. I couldn’t love the guy more, or admire him.

“Tremendous, tremendous energy. I’m just praying that somehow they find him and somehow he’s okay.”

She explained that his disappearance is particularly surprising because of his reputation as the “embodiment” of good health, spending so much time helping others to live healthier, and longer, lives.

Dermot O’Leary looked solemn as he called the case “baffling” and said: “We can only hope and pray he’s found.”

Michael, seen here on This Morning last year, has been missing since Wednesday (Credit: ITV)

Along with Alison, Dermot, Vanessa and Nick, a wide range of celebrities and public figures have paid tribute to Michael. They include Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis, another familiar face on daytime TV. He said on X, formerly Twitter: “Feeling disturbed about the news about Dr Michael Mosley. I hope he’s okay.”

Meanwhile, BBC Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine wrote on the social media platform: “I’m praying this lovely man is found and thinking of Clare and the whole Mosley family.”

The search for Dr Mosley continues

Michael has been missing on the Greek island of Symi since Wednesday (June 7) with the search entering into its third day. He went for a walk at 1.30pm but his wife, Dr Clare Bailey, alerted authorities after he hadn’t returned by 7.30pm that evening. You can read a full timeline of his disappearance here.

The doctor is a popular face on shows including This Morning and The One Show, frequently appearing to offer health advice. He also has a Daily Mail column and the Just One Thing podcast.

