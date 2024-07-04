Gardeners’ World legend Monty Don has been flooded with support from fans following his emotional tribute to dog Nellie.

The gardening guru and dog lover sadly lost one of his beloved canine friends at the end of last year, and recently took to social media to share some precious memories of her with his followers.

Monty Don’s dogs regularly join him on Gardeners’ World (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Monty Don pays tribute to dog Nellie

Earlier this week, Monty treated fans to an adorable snap of the late Nellie and his Yorkshire Terrier Patti enjoying some snuggles with him in his armchair.

The following day, he posted another equally cute photo, this one showing him face to face with Nellie while his other Golden Retriever, Ned, hid at his feet.

“More memories – reassuring Nellie just a few days after Ned arrived,” he captioned the post.

Clearly having a trip down memory lane this week, Monty followed this up with yet more Nellie content yesterday (July 3).

This photo showed her curled up with Nigel, another of his dogs who sadly passed away in 2020.

Monty’s doggy tributes amassed thousands of likes, with many of his loyal fans also leaving him messages of love and support in the comment section.

“Beautiful memories, it’s what gets us up in a morning!” commented one fan.

Another said: “You have an incredible bond with your dogs it’s special to see that.”

A third also commented: “Aww that love lasts forever.”

“She adored you and it so clear to see you adored her,” another person movingly told Monty. “It’s a bond that can never be broken, even when we lose them.”

