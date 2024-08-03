Monty Don recently revealed that he got some backlash after sparking speculation he was quitting Gardeners’ World.

Since his first appearance on TV screens back in 1989, Monty has become one of Britain’s favourite horticulturists. Not only has he been presenting Gardeners’ World since 2003, but he’s also had a ton of other TV shows.

However, last year, he hinted at his departure from the show as he approaches his seventies – and even dubbed the series a “remorseless treadmill“.

But earlier this year, Monty hit back at the “stick” he got for his comments – and revealed his future on the BBC show – which repeats today on BBC Two (August 3).

Monty Don on plans to leave Gardeners’ World

Back in November last year, Monty opened up about when he plans to leave the popular gardening show.

Aside from his telly work, he’s a mega-successful author too, having released and published more than 25 books. And, speaking to Radio Times, he admitted that he doesn’t want to “give up writing”. So Monty commented that the logical thing to do would be to exit Gardeners’ World.

“I think I have to give something up. I’m not prepared to give up writing and I really enjoy the travel stuff I do. So therefore the logical thing to give up is Gardeners’ World, which is, for all its virtues, a remorseless treadmill,” he stated.

Monty Don ‘can’t go on forever’

But fast forward to February this year, and Monty was forced to clarify what exactly he meant and the circumstances that led to the statement.

I said that at the end of a very long year and I was exhausted.

Speaking to The Telegraph, he noted how he’d “happily” do another few more years on the show – but pointed out how he “can’t go on forever”.

“I got a bit of stick for that,” he admitted. Monty then explained: “I said that at the end of a very long year and I was exhausted. I can’t go on forever.

“But I’d be very happy to do another five years. If the BBC renew my contract, I’d happily take it.”

Monty Don’s replacement should represent ‘diversity’

Monty previously revealed who he’d like to replace him. Talking to The Sun, he said: “I would like to think the next Gardeners’ World presenter ideally would be female.

“They would represent either singly, or in multiplicity, the diversity in this country, that has at least some urban context. So I think all that leads to it not being just one garden any more, because if it is one garden, it’s got to be a big one.”

