Monty Don on how meeting wife Sarah enabled him to ‘escape’ his ‘tough’ upbringing

Monty Don – who is hosting a repeat of Gardeners’ World this weekend (Saturday, June 29) – opened up about meeting his wife Sarah during an interview last year.

The 68 year old tied the knot with Sarah back in 1983. They have had two children together.

Monty has been married since 1983 (Credit: BBC)

Gardeners’ World star Monty Don on ‘severe’ upbringing

Back in November 2023, Monty did an interview with The Guardian, in which he described his life, career, and romance with Sarah.

During the interview, it was discussed how Monty’s childhood was “severe”.

The BBC star had parents who were distant and “unloving”. At age seven, he was sent off to boarding school, which he “hated”. He was expelled when he was a teenager.

Speaking about his childhood, he said: “In many ways, it was very privileged – home counties, middle class – and tough in lots of ways, and that could have [bleep]ed me up. Some people would say it did.”

Gardeners’ World star Monty Don on ‘escaping’ upbringing

Monty then went on to say how he “escaped” his upbringing.

He explained that “two things happened”.

“First, by being the black sheep in my family, I always felt able to escape it … Second, I was lucky enough – it’s really basic – to meet somebody that I completely fell in love with when I was young and we became the team,” he said.

“I went from a life that was complicated and difficult, and I was troubled. I was a difficult person. In a different environment, I definitely would have ended up in prison.”

Monty has been battling depression for years (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Monty on battle with depression

During an appearance on The One Show earlier this year, Monty opened up about his battle with depression.

“I have, for many years, suffered from depression which comes and goes but tends to be something that is worse in the winter.”

The star continued, saying: “I wouldn’t say I have been healed. I would say I am being healed. It’s an ongoing process,” he then added.

In the same interview, he revealed that he’s planning to host Gardener’s World for at least another three years.

“All things being equal, unless I do something terribly wrong over the next few years, I will be doing it for at least another three years including this year,” he said.

Gardeners’ World airs Saturday, June 29 at 9am on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

