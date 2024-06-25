Morning Live is preparing to welcome Jason Manford as a new guest co-host as part of a major show shake-up.

The comedian will be joining the BBC show as a guest host this Friday (June 28), where he will present alongside show regular Gaby Roslin.

Jason Manford ‘delighted’ to join Morning Live

He will then return the following Wednesday (July 3), this time joining favourite Helen Skelton on the sofa.

BBC Morning Live made the surprise announcement via social media this afternoon (June 25).

“NEWS ALERT! @jasonmanford will be joining the Morning Live team as guest co-host!” Read the caption. “Catch him this Friday alongside @gabyroslin and next Wednesday with @helenskelton.”

“I’m delighted to have been asked to guest co-host Morning Live this week,” Jason himself also said of the news.

“I always love supporting a Manchester based show and every time I’ve been on as a guest, the team have always been a real pleasure to work with,” he continued.

Jason, of course, was born and raised in Salford.

He then finished up by saying: “I’m looking forward to bringing a little chaos to the sofa once we go live!”

Meanwhile, Emma Morris, Morning Live’s executive editor, sounded equally chuffed with the booking.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming Jason to the Morning Live team in the coming weeks,” she said. “He is already a good friend of the show and it goes without saying he’s an incredibly entertaining and experienced presenter.”

She also added: “I just know our audience is going to love him!”

Morning Live airs on weekday mornings from 9:30am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

