Mr Bigstuff star Judi Love is known for her effervescent personality and contagious laugh on TV shows such as Loose Women, Strictly Come Dancing, and Celebrity MasterChef.

But this week, she makes a rare return to acting in the new Danny Dyer comedy on Sky Max.

The comedian, presenter and sometime actress, appears in Mr Bigstuff, one of Danny’s first TV shows since leaving EastEnders in 2023. But who does she play, what’s she famous for, and how did she overcome an impoverished background as a single mum?

Judi Love as a security guard in Mr Bigstuff (Credit: Sky Max)

Who plays security lady in Mr BigStuff?

Judi Love portrays a security guard in Mr Bigstuff on Sky Max. The six-part comedy is about estranged brothers Glen (played by Ryan Sampson, who also created the show) and Lee, played by Danny Dyer in his TV comedy debut.

It’s described as a “relatable comedy that explores broken families, brotherhood, manhood and carpet sales”.

The plot synopsis tells us: “Glen and his fiancée Kirsty share a perfect, perfectly mundane life together. Sure, Glen’s got crippling erectile dysfunction and Kirsty (Harriet Webb) has a secret shoplifting habit, but they’re happy.

“That is until Lee comes crashing into their lives, whilst on the run from a past that’s quickly catching up with him. The trio are forced together: a perfectionist, a fantasist and an anarchist all living under the same roof in an Essex cul-de-sac. It’s not long before their ‘perfect’ lives start to unravel faster than the weave of a cheap carpet.”

The cast also includes Sanditon‘s Adrian Scarborough, We Are Lady Parts’ Fatiha El Ghorri, Peaky Blinders’ Ned Dennehy, Bad Girls’ Victoria Alcock, Top Boy’s Geoff Bell, and EastEnders‘ Nitin Ganatra.

What is Mr Bigstuff star Judi Love famous for?

Judi Love began as a stand-up comedian in 2011, before becoming known as a TV presenter, and sometimes actress. She’s known for her outspoken and socially-conscious views as a Loose Women panellist.

She’s appeared on the show ever since 2019. Her first ever recorded TV appearance was a few years before, when she popped up in Russell Kane‘s TV series The Kaneing Live.

Judi is also well known on the comedy circuit, and has appeared in panel shows from The Last Leg, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Sorry, I Didn’t Know, and Would I Lie to You? She’s appeared in series 13 of Taskmaster, where she finished last with 142 points.

In 2021, she won the first festive edition of Celebrity MasterChef. That same year, she competed in Strictly Come Dancing series 19. Her professional partner was Graziano Di Prima, who was recently sacked for gross misconduct.

Judi finished in 10th place after losing to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty in the dance off. She was the fifth celebrity eliminated during Halloween Week in an unanimous judges vote.

In 2022, she made her first appearance in Celebrity Gogglegox. Judi’s sofa-mate was ITV newsreader Charlene White.

Judi Love appearing on Blankety Blank in 2023 (Credit: Thames)

Does Mr Bigstuff star Judi Love have children?

TV star Judi Love has two children, a daughter and a son. Although she appears on Loose Women often, she rarely talks about her own children.

In 2023, she shared a rare snap of her daughter as she turned 18. The former Strictly star shared an emotional post as her “baby” became an adult.

Judi said: “I can remember the first time I felt you move in my belly, my emotions and love was hard to put into words. Then you was born and I looked into your eyes and I didn’t know I could love this much.

“It’s been a journey, filled with love, joy, challenges, changes, blessings but most importantly growth. As much as I hope to have taught you many things in life, you’ve taught me so much too.”

Judi also has a teenage son, thought to be 13.

What happened to Judi Love’s son?

After the tragic death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak in 2020 due to mould exposure at his home in Rochdale. Judi revealed how her own son was also hospitalised.

Due to mould in their social housing before she became famous, Judi’s son became ill and was rushed to hospital.

In her OK Magazine column, Judi Love explained: “Awaab’s death makes me so emotional, because it takes me back to a time when I was living in social housing, fighting my housing company due to the damp that was taking over my home.

“My son ended up in intensive care because of similar breathing complications.”

She added: “No one should be forced to live in such conditions. I feel that both class and race are major factors in why Awaab’s family were not listened to when they asked for help. I sincerely hope that they are served justice of some kind.”

In May 2024, Judi famously grilled the then PM Rishi Sunak on poverty ahead of the election. She said: “I was in social housing; I lived in a home that had damp that was affecting my child’s health. We’ve got NHS workers right now as we’re having this interview, queuing to go to food banks.”

She added: “People are suffering right now, what are you going to do and when are you going to do it?”

Judi Love returned to MasterChef as a judge alongside Melanie Blatt and John Partridge (Credit: Shine TV/Production)

Is Judi Love married? Does she have a husband?

Judi Love is reportedly single, and has not named her former partner. She has not revealed the identity of her children’s father. However, she has spoken about bringing up her two kids as a single parent.

The presenter has also revealed that somebody she once dated told her she would look “so much nicer” if she lost weight. She said: “I’ve dated someone before that was kind of like: ‘Just lose that stone, you’ll be so much nicer’.”

In a chat about hair loss, she added: “I suppose there’s a way you think your partner looks better, remembering when he did have hair and you’re kind of trying to encourage him.

“But me personally, I wouldn’t want my husband to try and suggest anything else.”

In a throwback Facebook video from April 2019, she discussed the relationships people have with their fathers, including her own kids.

She said: “I’m saying this to you from a place of love because I am a single parent and I have to deal with this daily. I try to speak to my kids about how mine and their father’s relationship has not developed.

“How I still want them to have respect. How certain things I won’t have and certain things I will have. I encourage their grandparents to be in their life because it’s so important.

“But I am also a woman that has come from a single mother who has a father that’s been around. But now I’m thinking, ‘wow what really was mine and my father’s relationship?’.”

Did Judi Love work as a social worker?

Before finding fame as a stand-up comedian, Judi qualified as a social worker. She studied a degree in Community Arts and Social Science and a Masters in Social Work from the Tavistock Institute.

Even more impressive, she gained the two degrees while raising her two children as a single mum.

Single mum Judi Love has been a panellist on Loose Women since 2019 (Credit: Ray Burmiston/ITV)

How old is Mr Bigstuff star Judi Love? Where is she from?

Judy Veronica Thomas was born on June 04, 1980, in Hackney, London.

She is currently 44 years of age.

Judi’s parents were Jamaican, and she was the youngest of five children. Sadly her father died in 2021. Her mother died of dementia in 2009. Judi cared for her mum before she died.

Speaking on Loose Women, Judi discussed the moment she witnessed her mum’s first aneurysm and became a child carer. She said: “When I was nine, my mum had an aneurysm, unfortunately, I was there when it happened.

“My mum was doing what she does so well, cooking at the time and she was making cakes for some summer fete that I had at school and she was saying she didn’t feel right.”

Judi revealed she lived for another 25 years and suffered five strokes in total, dying eventually of dementia. Sadly for Judi, her mum died just weeks before Judi gave birth to her first child.

Judi Love was partnered with Graziano Di Prima on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

What has Judi said about her former professional Strictly partner Graziano Di Prima?

Judi Love waltzed onto the dancefloor with Graziano Di Prima for the 2021 series of the BBC show. They were the fifth couple to be booted off the BBC show but they stayed in touch after competing on the programme.

Reflecting on the spin off show It Takes Two at the time, Loose Women panellist said she felt proud of her Strictly experience. She said: “There’s a sense of accomplishment when taking part in Strictly. And I just look at Graziano and I’m so appreciative of what he’s done and what we’ve done together.”

Back when she was competing on the show, Judi said she broke down in tears after a “really challenging” week of rehearsals.

She wrote for OK! magazine in 2021: “This week is Movie Week and I’m doing the Charleston. There are a few bits I found really challenging and I had to keep reminding myself to be light on my toes. You think because you’ve done a bit of dancing you should know what you’re doing a little bit, but no I was learning from scratch again!

“I cried during rehearsals as I was in complete shock that I’d managed to do the whole thing! So far a lot of my dances have been about strong, flamboyant women, so I’m looking forward to doing some softer characters.”

Judi and Graziano stayed friends after Strictly and she was even invited to his wedding to his wife Giada Lini in Italy in 2022. However, she couldn’t go because she had Covid. She told OK! magazine: “It’s been beautiful to know both Graz and Giada this last year, they both bring such joy to everyone around them.”

Mr Bigstuff airs on Sky Max at 9pm on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

