Nick Knowles on why he never cries at end of DIY SOS: ‘That moment shouldn’t be about me’

DIY SOS host Nick Knowles previously shared the reason why he never cries at the end of the emotional show “like everyone else”.

The telly fave has been a regular on screens for over two decades thanks to his stint on DIY SOS. And Nick is back on screens on Wednesday (June 5) for his new travel show, Nick Knowles in South America.

As part of the DIY SOS team, Nick has come across several emotional moments on the show – but it turns out there’s a reason he never sheds a tear on set.

The TV star has been at the helm of DIY SOS for years (Credit: YouTube)

Nick Knowles on DIY SOS

For nearly 25 years, Nick has been hosting DIY SOS – starting way back in 1999. The beloved BBC show follows Nick and a team of professionals come to the rescue of families around the UK in need of major home improvements.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2020, Nick was asked what the last show was that made him cry, to which he replied his show, DIY SOS.

I often need to take breaks to compose myself.

He explained: “Once an episode is edited I go to a studio to record the voiceover, and I often need to take breaks to compose myself.”

TV star Nick admitted people ask why he’s never crying at the end of the show (Credit: ITV)

Nick Knowles ‘cries away from the camera’

Nick then shared how it usually requires around 50 hours of filming to get an hour’s worth of footage for the show.

“I get to know the people on the show, I hear their stories, and the end results are life-changing. The generosity of all involved reminds you that people are decent – it’s hugely emotional.”

He went on to recall that people often question why he’s never emotional at the end of the show, like the rest of the team.

Nick explained: “People ask why I’m never crying at the end like everyone else. In fact I do, just away from the cameras. I don’t think that moment should be about me.”

Nick shared how he cries away from the camera (Credit: ITV)

What else has Nick appeared in?

As well as DIY SOS, Nick is famous for presenting game shows including Who Dares Wins. As well as the BBC National Lottery game show Break the Safe, and 5-Star Family Reunion.

In 2018, Nick took part in I’m A Celebrity…. He is currently fronting his own travel show Nick Knowles in South America on Channel 5.

Nick Knowles in South America airs on Channel 5 on Wednesday (June 5) at 7:00pm.

