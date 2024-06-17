GMB viewers accuse Noel Edmonds of ‘fat shaming’ Ed Balls during chaotic interview: ‘You didn’t need to go there’

Viewers of GMB today (June 17) immediately reacted after Noel Edmonds made an unexpected remark about host Ed Balls’ appearance.

Ed hosted the show alongside Susanna Reid where Noel was a guest. During the end of his interview, GMB surprised the former Deal or No Deal star with a reunion with Mr Blobby. The pink character with yellow spots famously featured on the British Saturday night variety show Noel’s House Party in the 1990s.

Noel insulted Ed live on air while reuniting with Mr Blobby (Credit: ITV)

Noel Edmonds on GMB

As Mr Blobby burst through the doors, he joined Noel on the couch started to wrap his arms around him, and kissed him on the cheek.

“I had a funny feeling this was coming,” Noel said about the surprise.

The only thing that can be said about this… is that he makes Ed look slim.

While continuing to interact with the character, Noel made a subtle dig at Ed’s appearance.

“The only thing that can be said about this… is that he makes Ed look slim,” he said.

Both Susanna and Ed immediately had mouth-wide-open expressions after the shocking statement. Susanna attempted to carry on presenting while Ed was left astounded by the insult, raising his hand to his head in disbelief.

The insult left Ed completely stunned (Credit: ITV)

GMB today

While Noel was likely only joking, viewers immediately reacted to the harsh comment and weren’t impressed.

“Oh Noel, you didn’t need to go there with the Ed Balls weight comment!” one user wrote.

“Noel Edmonds so rude. Absolutely no need to say that to Ed,” another person shared.

“Noel rudely fat shamed Ed. Don’t have him back,” a third remarked.

“I didn’t have Noel Edmonds fat shaming Ed Balls next to Mr Blobby on my Monday morning bingo card,” a fourth wrote.

Someone else added: “Noel only came on to plug his businesses and he rudely fat shamed Ed. Don’t have him back.”

