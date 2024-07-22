Former Strictly star Ola Jordan once addressed her partnership with Steve Backshall on the show amid claims he complained to the BBC about her.

Claims have resurfaced suggesting celebrity contestant Steve Backshall complained to the BBC back in 2014 over Ola’s alleged treatment towards him.

It comes amid much scandal for the BBC show with the exits of Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima following allegations about their behaviour on the show.

Ola was accused of being “very rude and impatient” with Steve on Strictly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly scandal

The allegations against Ola have resurfaced amid the misconduct investigation into the BBC show. Pro dancer Graziano was dropped from the show following accusations that he hit, kicked and spat at his 2023 celebrity partner Zara McDermott.

Graziano said in a statement that he “deeply regrets the events that led to my departure from Strictly”. A rep for the star confirmed he did ‘kick’ Zara – something he “apologised for at the time”.

This followed Giovanni‘s exit from the show after he denied allegations made by his 2023 partner Amanda Abbington and reportedly two more of his celebrity partners. He denied “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”.

Now, reports on former pro Ola and her celeb partner Steve have re-emerged.

Steve reportedly complained to the BBC about Ola when he danced with her on the show in 2014 (Credit: BBC)

Ola Jordan on Strictly

According to the MailOnline, Steve lodged a complaint to the BBC in 2014 over Ola. Following the complaint, he and Ola were reportedly assigned a chaperone after he refused to be alone with her.

She was very rude and impatient when he found it difficult to master the shapes.

At the time, a source told the publication: “Steve is a very bouncy personality, up for any challenge, but Ola’s harsh treatment has flattened him and made him lose confidence.

“She was very rude and impatient when he found it difficult to master the shapes for last Saturday’s Charleston. Her choreography and tuition was so tough, Steve resorted to asking other people to show him what he had to do.”

They added: “Ola is a cold and very distant personality, who refuses to mix with Steve’s family and friends.”

Steve previously said his Strictly experience ‘broke him’ (Credit: BBC)

The report claimed that Steve complained directly to a Strictly producer after their Halloween-themed Charleston performance.

Ola was reportedly called in for a meeting and agreed that she and Steve would be accompanied at all times.

What Steve and Ola said about Strictly claims

In 2014, the BBC reported that Steve said amid the reports: “We have pretty much the same work ethic and attack everything with the same sort of vigour. She is fierce, but in a way that we both want to achieve.” He also insisted training had been going “great”.

Meanwhile, at the time, Ola added: “It’s not very nice and I work hard on the show and I’ve been on it a long time, but I’m a tough cookie.

“I’ve had a lovely reaction from the public, there’s a lot of support out there for us. I want to win so we’re working hard.”

Steve previously spoke about his experience on Strictly. Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2014: “It has absolutely broken me.

“You are training all day long on hard wooden floors wearing dance shoes that have no give in them at all, and no cushioning. The impact travels straight all the way through my body and I’m just falling apart.”

ED! has contacted reps for Ola, Steve and Strictly for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Jordan (@jamesjordan1978)

James Jordan on Strictly

Last week, Ola’s husband James Jordan hit back after footage of his rehearsals with celeb partner Georgina Bouzova resurfaced.

In the footage, James called Georgina some names including “chubby”, “lazy cow” and “fat belly”.

In a statement on Instagram, James said: “I just wanted to reassure you that footage was shot and edited together by the BBC team for transmission on It Takes Two 18 years ago in specific ways for the purposes of ENTERTAINMENT. Many of the clips were not related to Georgina at all.

“You can see Georgina laughing about it in the studio and in the clips… And I have never received ANY complaints from any of my celebrity dance partners in the 8 years I was on the show.”

Read more: Graziano Di Prima ‘was aggressive and called Zara McDermott nasty names’ in Strictly training

So what do you think of this story? Then tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.