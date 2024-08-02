Loose Women favourite Olivia Attwood is always brutally honest – even about her marriage with Bradley Dack. This means no topic is off limits, especially in an appearance on her tell-all podcast, So Wrong It’s Right.

Bradley, who has been the most highly requested guest, joined wife Olivia in the studio this week, where he gave the lowdown on exactly what it is like to be married to the telly star.

It was here that the pair gave a glimpse into a cheating “blip” in their relationship…

Olivia Attwood has been candid about her relationship woes with Bradley Dack (Credit: Youtube)

Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack in marriage bombshell

Footballer Bradley and reality TV bombshell Olivia have been extremely candid about the ups and downs in their relationship. Now, they have revealed that Bradley cheated on Olivia with his ex.

Olivia explained that early on into their relationship, fellow footballers would break an unspoken cheating code (described by Olivia as “deny until you die”) to inform Liv of Bradley’s unfaithful ways.

However, she wasn’t convinced. At the time she worked a lot abroad and would often have limited contact with Brad, which she described as making it “too easy” for his cheating antics to go under the radar.

Bradley gave a glimpse into marriage with Olivia (Credit: Youtube)

Olivia went on to explain: “I remember I was in Germany for the F1 and got a call from a blocked number. It was late at night, and I never answer blocked numbers, but you know that feeling in your gut.”

She added: “I just leaned off the bed and was like: ‘Hello?’ This girl was really upset and said: ‘Hello,’ and I asked: ‘Who’s this?’ She replied: ‘It’s Brad’s girlfriend.’ I was like whoa, whoa. And again, please. Then we had a chat, and basically, yeah, you had been seeing her as well as me.”

To this, a frowning Bradley replied: “Yep.”

The Loose Women panellist then probed: “And how do you feel about that?” An uncomfortable Bradley responded: “Obviously it was not very nice.”

Olivia recalled the awful moment she found out that Bradley had been two-timing her with his ex (Credit: Youtube)

Olivia Attwood relationship

Liv and Bradley first began dating before she joined Love Island in 2017. The star then met Chris Hughes on the show and the pair went on to date, before calling it quits shortly into their relationship.

Despite the blip in their romance, Bradley and Olivia seem content after tying the knot in 2023. However, Olivia has still been open about the struggles they face within their marriage.

Speaking to The Sun at the TV Choice Awards, Olivia said: “It’s been amazing. But as soon as we got married, Brad signed for Sunderland. He’s in the north east and I’m in London working. So we literally got married and went into a long-distance relationship.”

She continued: “So it has had some challenges. But, that is marriage and adult relationships. We just prioritise making sure that when we are together it’s quality time. We make the most of what we have.”

Read more: Loose Women star Olivia Attwood announces huge baby news as she admits ‘I’m scared’

So, what do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.