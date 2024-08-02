Star of Loose Women Olivia Attwood has revealed her concerns as she prepares to have a baby with footballer husband Bradley Dack.

The former Love Island contestant tied the knot with Bradley last year after finding fame in 2017. Thinking about the next step in their marriage, Olivia and Bradley have been open about wanting children.

While Bradley is ready to start a family, Olivia has admitted she is weary of the physical and mental implications it may have on her health.

Olivia and Bradley got married last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Loose Women star Olivia Attwood: ‘I’m a monster!’

During an appearance on her So Wrong It’s Right podcast, Olivia, 33, told Bradley, 30, she would be a “[bleeping] nightmare Dance Mom”. However, she insisted her husband would be an “amazing dad”. She stated: “I wouldn’t say it’s a bone of contention.”

“I’m going to sacrifice my body, mental health, my house and I don’t want to take any time off work because my ambitious personality is so… I don’t want a day off to actually have the baby. I’m a monster!” she continued.

That said, Olivia is aware that time is ticking, admitting that the couple are not “getting any younger”.

“Brad wants to have a baby tomorrow and I’m thinking of all the what-ifs. But I feel like if it happened I’d be happy, people have this misconception that I hate children but that’s not true at all – I wouldn’t mind owning one myself one day! – but I’m just scared.”

Olivia recently insisted she won’t be having a baby in the near future (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Olivia previously admitted she doesn’t have that ‘maternal instinct yet’

Last year, Olivia told the Loose Women panel that she and Bradley had different feelings about starting a family.

“I’m sitting here listening to you girls talking and I’m thinking I’m going to be a geriatric mother, as they call it,” she said.

After co-star Charlene White questioned whether the pair are planning to have their first child soon, Olivia insisted they aren’t.

“I mean, never say never, you know, and all that stuff. I’m obviously married and very happy and Brad would love to have one, you know, tomorrow. But I’m, right now, other things excite me,” she explained.

“I don’t have that maternal instinct yet. The way it is going, I probably will be around that 35 age. Which is mad to hear that’s when they call it geriatric.”

Looks like she’s changed her mind…

Read more: Loose Women star Olivia Attwood on ‘hardest year’: ‘When you get married you expect to be in a honeymoon stage’

What do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.