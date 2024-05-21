Amanda Owen on breastfeeding all nine of her children: ‘I’m really proud of that fact’

Amanda Owen – whose show, Our Yorkshire Farm, repeats this weekend (Saturday, May 25), once opened up about a parenting decision she stuck to with all of her children.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess is mum to nine children whom she shares with ex-husband Clive Owen.

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen on parenting decision she stuck to

Back in 2021, Amanda did an interview with The Guardian. It was during this interview that the 49-year-old opened up on parenting nine children.

Amanda was speaking about her book, Celebrating the Seasons with the Yorkshire Shepherdess, during her chat with the publication.

In the book, Amanda made the point that she’d breastfed all nine of her children over the past 20 years.

“I’m really proud of that fact. When it comes to birth plans, there wasn’t a plan because you can’t make plans when you live where I do, as far away from the hospital,” she said.

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen on breastfeeding all nine of her kids

The TV star then continued.

“When it comes to breastfeeding, it wasn’t because I was being some kind of Earth mother, it was because I was lazy. Any thought of trying to sterilise anything just filled me with total horror,” she said.

“And if I was going to be out and about going around the fields, it made far more sense to have baby with me and a constant supply of warm milk that basically was under my jumper.”

Amanda set for Strictly?

In other Amanda-related news, the TV star has recently been tipped to appear on Strictly later this year.

According to the Daily Star, Crypto Casino LTD has odds of 20/1 for Amanda to appear on Strictly this year.

She is also at 33/1 to appear on I’m A Celebrity in the Autumn.

Dom Aldworth, Head of Brand Marketing at Slingo, said: “Strictly Come Dancing, with its focus on dance and entertainment, could provide Amanda with a platform to display her charisma and grace, potentially appealing to a wider demographic.

Meanwhile, fellow PR expert Rochelle White also told the publication: “To see her on Strictly would be a bit of a game changer. It would far removed from what she has been known for and how it is viewed. Both Strictly and I’m A Celeb, could work for her and grow her presents and brand in the public eye.”

Our Yorkshire Farm airs Saturday, May 25 from 3.05pm on Channel 5 and My5.

