Rose Ayling-Ellis and Clare Balding‘s debut at the 2024 Paralympics has been praised as both touching and groundbreaking by viewers.

The collaboration, that started yesterday (August 29), marks a significant moment in television history.

Strictly champion Rose took her place in history as the first deaf presenter to work live on the Paralympic Games.

Clare Balding and Rose Ayling-Ellis host the 2024 Paralympics

The partnership between Clare and Rose was not just a professional success. It was also a display of inclusivity and empathy.

Clare was shown adapting her presenting style to cater to Rose’s needs. This included facing her so she could lip-read.

Viewers praised the sports presenter for her sensitivity and respectfulness.

“Clare Balding once again proving she is the perfect presenter in any situation. Facing Rose so she can also lip-read. Perfect presenting team,” one viewer gushed on social media.

As Rose introduced herself, she explained the unique arrangement that assisted her participation.

“I am too deaf for an earpiece, so I have the lovely Kirsty over there, who is going to be my earpiece lady,” she explained.

Earlier today, Rose shared that she has two signers helping her behind the scenes at the 2024 Paralympics. This is because the live TV job can get exhausting, so one might not manage to get all the information to Rose that she needs.

Fans react

Viewers were moved by the chemistry and dynamic between Clare and Rose, with many taking to social media to express their admiration.

“Why has this made me cry?” one fan queried.

“Loved watching Rose presenting the Paralympics. Clare is the perfect presenter as well,” another gushed.

“With Clare by her side she is in safe hands and will enjoy the experience,” a third viewer commented.

A fourth agreed: “She is the consummate professional. Marvellous. Left me a bit weepy!”

“Rose is one of those people in life who is just very very good at whatever they turn their hand to. In this case presenting a global sports competition on a national TV channel,” said another, adding the eyes filling with tears emoji.

This partnership represented a step forward in normalising and celebrating diversity within mainstream media.

“Unreal. Well done Channel 4, good coverage,” one viewer cheered.

“This is fantastic!!” another agreed. “Inclusion at its finest – love it!”

