Pasha Kovalev heartbreakingly admits he thought ‘could I have done something more?’ over Robin Windsor’s tragic death

On Loose Women today (July 25), Strictly Come Dancing pro Pasha Kovalev reflected on the death of his friend and former co-star Robin Windsor, who died at age 44 in February.

The dancer explained that due to their friendship, he can’t help but harbour heartache over his passing.

It was here that Pasha admitted that he questions himself over a factor of Robin’s shock death.

Pasha Kovalev remembers Robin Windsor

The dancing pro joined Loose Women stars Kaye Adams, Sunetra Sarker, Judi Love and Penny Lancaster. He discussed how he and Robin met, admitting that their friendship dated back before they joined Strictly.

Pasha explained that he met Robin on the touring ballroom dance production Burn the Floor and consequently traveled the world with him. In 2011, they reunited when Pasha joined the Strictly cast.

Chatting about Robin, Pasha gushed: “I think everyone loved Robin. Everyone who ever met him loved him. He was just a big sweetheart.”

He added: “We did a lot of dances together, a lot of projects together, shared the stage a million times.”

Despite their bond, it seems Pasha does hold some guilt over Robin’s death. He stated: “Unfortunately, the news of his passing came as a huge shock to me and to all of his friends. When you hear about something like that as a friend, you start thinking immediately: ‘Could I have done something more? Could I have been there just for extra time, seeing him, talking to him, sending an extra message?’.

“Because of that, my first instinct was to cherish the time I had with him. I would like to get old friends together, speak out him, remember how happy he was in his good days, and go over the things he loved.”

Strictly Robin Windsor

Pasha also discussed a tribute he and his Strictly co-stars are collaborating on to pay tribute to Robin.

The event is scheduled to take place on November 3 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane and all profits will go to the SANE Mental Health Charity. Strictly judge Anton Du Beke and Robin’s former dance partner Lisa Riley are set to host the event.