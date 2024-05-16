Phillip Schofield recently made a return to Instagram after almost a year away following his ITV scandal – and now his next move is being predicted.

According to bookies, Phil could end up appearing on I’m A Celebrity. It seems some fans would like to see a TV comeback for him too.

Phillip recently posted on his Instagram over a year since his last picture was shared. He shared a photo of his dog Alfie watching the F1.

Phil has been tipped to do I’m A Celeb (Credit: Cover Images)

Phillip Schofield on Instagram

According to Betfred, Phil, 62, could make an appearance on I’m A Celebrity. It comes after his recent outing with the show’s co-host Dec Donnelly.

The odds are building in Schofields favour to make his grand TV return on this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity.

The pair enjoyed dinner last weekend. Reports then claimed that Dec and co-host Ant McPartlin are keen for Phil to appear on the jungle show.

Now, odds have been placed at 8/1 for Phil to head into the jungle. Next up is an appearance on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing as a contestant at 12/1.

Meanwhile, other potential next moves include moving to the BBC for a new role (12/1), making a tell-all documentary (20/1) and moving to TalkTV or GB News (33/1).

In addition, the bookmakers also placed odds on him releasing a book at 50/1 and launching his own show on YouTube at 66/1.

Betfred’s Kayley Cornelius told ED!: “The odds are building in Schofield’s favour to make his grand TV return on this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity. His recent sighting with Dec Donnelly followed by him breaking his social media silence days later has started to build speculation amongst users online as they question if it’s now only a matter of time until we see Phillip on our TV screens again.

Some fans want to see Phil back on TV (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield news

“If Phil is plotting his TV return, I have no doubts that producers would start a bidding war to cast him, and he would certainly not be short on options.

“However, given Schofield’s long-standing relationship with ITV and the candid, relaxed nature of I’m A Celebrity, it would allow him to show a more vulnerable and light-hearted side, serving as the ideal opportunity to rebuild public trust and pave the way for him to kickstart his television career once again.”

Meanwhile, it comes after some fans said they want to see Phil back on screen. One person said on Facebook: “It will be good to see you on telly again.”

Another wrote: “Love him to come back!”

Someone else added: “It’d be good to see him back on TV.”

ED! contacted reps for Phil on the I’m A Celeb rumours.

