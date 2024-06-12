Phillip Schofield tipped for sit-down interview with Piers Morgan as he ‘eases his way back into public eye’

The latest Phillip Schofield news has seen suggestions that he could be the next big name to sit down for an Uncensored interview with Piers Morgan.

The journalist has amassed millions of views on his TalkTV series, which has seen him land bombshell interviews with controversial figures such as Fiona Harvey, who claims to be the real “Martha” who inspired the Netflix hit Baby Reindeer, and most recently, the disgraced actor Kevin Spacey.

Now, a celeb expert believes it won’t be long before Schofe gets his grilling.

Could Piers Morgan interview Phillip Schofield next? (Credit: YouTube)

Phillip Schofield news: Piers to kickstart comeback?

Speaking on behalf of Betfred, Celebrity PR Specialist Kayley Cornelius, reflected: “The prospect of going straight back into TV is likely very daunting for Phil, especially since there could be some strong and raw emotions still between [him] and ITV, as it’s been reported that he felt ‘thrown under the bus’.

“With this in mind, an alternative avenue Phil may take to break his silence is through an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan on his online show. Piers was one of the first celebrities to speak out in support of Phillip when his controversy first broke, and has continued to back former This Morning presenter.”

Kayley continued: “While some of Piers’ interviews have accumulated millions of views online which rival daytime TV, the production of his show is likely much smaller, with less strict editorial guidelines to follow, so this option would likely feel like a safer bet for Phil.”

Could Phillip make a TV comeback (Credit: BBC)

The start of a comeback?

Kayley also suggested that an interview with Piers could eventually pave the way for a full-scale TV comeback for Phillip.

“By taking this approach, Schofield and his team can gauge public reaction,” she explained, “Depending on how well the interview is received, Phil could either progress back into TV, or retract back into hiding if things don’t go to plan and removes the risk of Schofield having to stand down for a second time from a TV role.”

“Piers Uncensored will likely tick a lot of boxes not just for Phil, but for consumers, too,”she added. “Known for his no-nonsense approach to interviewing, Piers is a veteran broadcaster and journalist with many years of experience dealing with challenging and controversial situations. The public will likely trust Morgan to remain impartial and give Phil a fair interview.”

