Kerry Katona throws support behind Phillip Schofield after their much-publicised fall out

Phillip Schofield will doubtless by buoyed by the news that old adversary Kerry Katona is backing his return to TV.

Back in 2008, Atomic Kitten star hit the headlines over a disastrous interview with Phillip and then co-host Fern Britton on This Morning.

Phillip Schofield and Kerry Katona: A short history of their beef

Kerry was accused of being drunk after she seemed to be slurring her words. And this was something that Phillip pointed out during the interview. “If I’m honest with you now, you don’t seem right sitting here now. You’ve got the body sorted but your speech is a bit slurred.”

Kerry fiercely shut down any suggestion that she was under the influence. Instead she insisted that her slurred speech was the result of her bipolar medication from the night before. Phillip continued to probe: “So what, your speech is slurred early in the morning? And what is the medication?” forcing Kerry to share her exact prescription and dosage live on TV.

“This is going to be made in a huge big publicity thing!” Kerry said.

“I’m only voicing what everyone is thinking,” claimed Phillip.

‘Belittling and condescending’

The singer revealed that, after the interview she considered taking her own life. And she said she suffered PTSD as a result of it. Kerry revealed Phillip “did apologise” for the grilling, though.

I think if he wants to return to TV it’s fair enough.

However, despite calling him out for being “belittling and condescending” to This Morning guests while at the same time he was having affair, it seems that’s all water under the bridge for Kerry now.

Phillip Schofield news: Kerry backs TV return

Speaking to OK!, Kerry said: “I saw rumours that Phillip Schofield could be making a TV comeback after he was spotted with Declan Donnelly, who has always been his close friend.

“He’s been gone a year and I think we have moved past it. I think viewers were hurt about not knowing the truth and felt he had no right to judge people on This Morning while he was having an affair.”

Throwing her support behind a TV comeback for the presenter, she added: “It was never a problem with him, just those actions. I made up with Phillip a long time ago. I think if he wants to return to TV it’s fair enough.”

