Piers Morgan returned to ITV today for an interview on Lorraine and his former Good Morning Britain co-star Susanna Reid had nothing but kind words to say.

During a crossover segment on Tuesday’s GMB (May 14), Susanna and co-host Ed Balls checked in with Lorraine Kelly for a preview of her show.

Lorraine disclosed that Piers Morgan was in the ITV studios for an interview, saying: “Mr. Piers Morgan is in the building and he is here!”

Susanna and Lorraine discussed Piers’ return to the ITV studios (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid praises Piers Morgan

Piers’ tenure on Good Morning Britain came to a well-publicised halt in 2021, following an on-air walk-off that put an end to his six-year run on the show. He had been ranting about Meghan Markle at the time.

He went on to develop his own show – Piers Morgan Uncensored – in 2022.

During Susanna’s brief chat with Lorraine, one of the hot topics was Piers’ recent interview with the alleged real-life stalker of Baby Reindeer, a true-crime sensation on Netflix.

Susanna praised her former co-host’s work, saying: “That interview that Piers did with the woman allegedly the subject of that Netflix mega hit, Baby Reindeer, was fascinating.”

She later added: “I look forward to seeing Piers.”

Just walked past the @GMB studio and nearly stormed back IN! — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 14, 2024

Piers Morgan returns to ITV for interview

Piers himself couldn’t resist the opportunity to joke about his ITV comeback. In a Twitter post, the controversial presenter tweeted: “Just walked past the @GMB studio and nearly stormed back IN!”

Further stirring the pot, he followed up with another tweet, a picture of himself on ITV premises with the caption: “Let Loose in ITV again…”

Fans took to the comments of his tweet with words of encouragement.

One fan wrote: “That would have been prime viewing!”

“I wish you would!” Another cheered. A third tweeted: “Wish you would come back buddy. Didn’t always agree with you but my goodness you were entertaining too.”

“I’d have tuned back in too that,” a fourth fan responded with laughing emojis.

Piers and Susanna used to host GMB together until he left in 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain

GMB star Susanna recently opened up about her future on the show. Speaking to Bella magazine, she shared that she has no plans to leave anytime soon.

“I’ll be at GMB until they decide they don’t want me anymore. I love it,” Susanna gushed.

She also had some more kind words to say about her former co-host Piers. She stated that she believes he made her a “better broadcaster”.

