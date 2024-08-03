Pointless host Richard Osman once opened up about his mum’s heartache after his dad had an affair.

The TV presenter is a firm favourite on screen, starring in the likes of Would I Lie To You? and Pointless Celebrities – which is on tonight (August 3).

However, growing up, he faced heartache when his father walked out on him, his brother and his mum.

Richard recalled his mother’s heartbreak (Credit: BBC)

Pointless host Richard Osman on family heartache

Speaking to The Guardian in 2023, Richard recalled how when he was nine years old, his world was turned upside down.

Along with his older brother Mat, Richard was told by his father that he had fallen in love with someone else and was moving away.

Following six or so months of contact with his children, David moved – and it was far enough they needed to take long coach journeys to see him.

Richard Osman praises mum

The publication also reports how Richard told his father that he did not want to see him any more. This was something his dad apparently took at face value.

As a result, Richard’s mum was left to take care of everything, as well as go to her day job as a teacher.

“But God, if you’re brought up by one good parent, then you’ve hit the jackpot, haven’t you? So long as that kid knows they’re loved,” Richard said, gushing about his mum.

Richard’s mum was forced to do everything following the affair (Credit: BBC)

Richard Osman admits ‘it must have been hell’

And with Brenda taking on the role of both mum and dad, Richard admitted he had no idea how Brenda managed.

He said: “It must have been hell. The fact that I didn’t know it was hell is a product of, a) me being a boy and not in tune, and b) she wore it so lightly. It was not something she wanted to trouble us with.”

Pointless host Richard Osman on father’s death

Richard also spoke out about his dad’s death in 2016.

Describing his father as a “fundamentally a perfectly nice human being”, Richard went on: “I don’t sit here trembling with fear in my heart when I think about my dad. I’d love to feel something, some stirring of emotion.

“I probably did in my twenties when I made contact with him again – I think I manufactured some anger. I don’t think parenthood was for him. So, he was able to divest himself of those responsibilities.”

Pointless Celebrities airs on Saturday (August 3) at 7:20pm on BBC Two

