Professor T on ITV: Everything we know about a series 4 of Ben Miller crime drama after emotional series finale

Professor T series 3 came to a heartbreaking cliffhanger ending this week, leaving fans desperate for news of a series 4.

The crime drama starring Ben Miller as criminologist Jasper Tempest ended with one of the show’s fan favourites lying lifeless on the floor. Episode 6 of series 3, entitled Attachment Issues, was full of emotional revelations.

While Professor T series 3 tied up a few loose ends – like what REALLY happened to Jasper’s dad – it also paved the way for a series 4. Here’s everything we know so far.

***Warning: spoilers from the Professor T series 3 finale ahead***

Dan Winters and Lisa Donckers shared a passionate kiss in the Professor T series 3 finale, but tragedy followed (Credit: ITV)

What happened in the Professor T series 3 finale?

In the final episode of Professor T series 3, a woman was found dead at the scene of a car crash. But when it was discovered it wasn’t the accident that killed her, the Professor investigated. He subsequently found out some uncomfortable resemblances to his own situation with his dad, causing him to have some triggering flashbacks.

Viewers will know that Jasper has long lived with the fear that he killed his own dad. His father’s death was labelled as a suicide, however his son remembered things differently, and struggled with the guilt.

After three series of flashbacks and surreal fantasy sequences, the ITV finally delivered a definitive answer. A flashback showed Jasper’s dad turning violent towards Jasper when he was child. Scared for this life, Jasper’s mum (Frances de la Tour) smashed him over the head. Killing him to save her own son, she then staged it to look like a suicide.

Is Lisa Donkers dead in Professor T?

Meanwhile, Lisa and Dan’s relationship progressed to the next level as she prepared to transfer to another force. But tragedy was just around the corner. In sickening scenes, Emma Naomi’s character Lisa was run over – twice! – and left for dead in the road.

Although Jasper called an ambulance, it appeared to come too late. As Dan (Barney White) wept over Lisa’s lifeless body, Jasper put on his latex gloves – perhaps a signal he thought she was dead, and was treating it as a crime scene.

ITV has not confirmed if Emma Naomi will return for a possible series 4 of Professor T.

Ben Miller’s character Professor T finally found out the truth from his mum Adelaide, played by Frances de la Tour (Credit: Eagle Eye Drama for

ITV and ITVX)

Will there be a series 4 of Professor T?

While ITV has not revealed the fate of Professor T, entertainment magazine Variety HAS confirmed the show will be back for series 4. In fact, it made the announcement before its third season had even aired in the UK.

Variety confirmed that Ben Miller, Frances de la Tour, Juliet Stevenson and Barney White will all be returning to the cast. Sunetra Sarker, who debuted in season 3 as DI Maiya Goswami, also made the cut.

That doesn’t bode well for fans of Emma Naomi’s character Lisa, though!

The new six-part season reportedly takes place six months after series 3’s shocking finale. Variety also reported that Professor T will be taking on “a new musical pursuit”, that romance is in the air for his mother Adelaide, and that the lines between professional and personal become blurred for therapist Helena (Juliet Stevenson).

Ben Miller has previously said that he hopes to “investigate for many seasons to come!”

Professor T series 1 to 3 are currently to watch on ITVX.

