Ralf Little has revealed his first TV show project since leaving Death in Paradise – and he’ll be joined by his best friend Will Mellor.

Fans of the duo will know that Ralf and Will first appeared together on screen in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps. They’ve since become firm pals, and even have a popular podcast together.

Now, the pair are filming Will and Ralf Should Know Better for U&Dave. Here’s everything you need to know about their new venture, including what it’s about, how to watch, and start date.

Babyfaced Ralf Little and Will Mellor pictured together in 2003 (Credit: Chapman/Shutterstock)

Ralf Little and Will Mellor filming TV show Will & Ralf Should Know Better

Will Mellor and Ralf Little are reuniting on screen for a new factual entertainment series. The real life friends will bring their “renowned chemistry” to U and U&Dave later this year with Will & Ralf Should Know Better.

A spokesperson for the channel told ED!: “Pulling back the curtain on a bickering bromance that stretches over 20 years, Will and Ralf are finding out how they can do life better as two middle aged men in their forties.”

We’re told that each themed episode will see the pair embark on a series of encounters and challenges. These promise to test their attitudes on everything from embracing their “spiritual” side, facing their fear of aging, and discovering the perils of living off grid with no toilet paper.

‘A friendship that’s evolved’

Will Mellor, talking about his new TV show with Ralf Little, said: “I’ve wanted to do a series like this for years! Going on a journey with Ralf to open our minds and push our limits… What could possibly go wrong!?

“We’re both in our 40s now and probably a bit set in our ways, so now is the perfect time to see how we could be doing life better. Hopefully, we’ll come out of it better equipped for the modern world and, ideally, still in one piece.”

Meanwhile, Ralf added: “I am thrilled to be working with Will again as it’s always so much fun. We’ve just finished our podcast tour and I thought I might get a bit of a break from him! This time we get to explore how we should be living in the modern world while educating ourselves and having a laugh at the same time. I can’t wait to get going.”

Commissioning executive Jason Dawson said about the show: “I think we all get to a point in life where the world feels like it’s moving too fast. So making a show that mischievously explores this through the lens of a friendship that’s evolved (or not as the case may be) over 20 years feels incredibly timely and relevant to our audience.”

Ralf left at the end of Death in Paradise series 13 (Credit: BBC)

How many episodes is Will and Ralf Should Know Better? How can I watch?

Will and Ralf Should Know Better will be four episodes long. Each instalment will be one hour.

The series will air on U&Dave and stream on U later this year. ‘Masterbrand’ U launches next week, and will unite UKTV’s family of free-to-air channels and its free streaming service.

Will Mellor and Ralf Little TV show: Are they friends?

Actors Will Mellor and Ralf Little are friends in real life. The pair first worked together when they were 21 and 25 on the TV show Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.

The show also starred Sheridan Smith, Natalie Casey, and Kathryn Drysdale. It followed the lives and loves of five friends in the Northern town of Runcorn.

Now Ralf, 44, and Will, 48, have a podcast together, called Two Pints with Will & Ralf. The podcast started in April 2o20 (yep, during lockdown) and continues to this date, even spawning a live tour.

Of course, Ralf recently quit his role as DI Neville Parker in Death in Paradise. He bowed out at the end of series 13. Will & Ralf Should Know Better marks his first screen role since leaving. That’s ignoring a blink-and-you’ll-miss-him cameo in the final ever episode of Inside No.9 in May 2024.

Meanwhile, Will is probably best known for playing Harvey Gaskell in Coronation Street, and appearing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022.

Will & Ralf Should Know Better will air on U and U&Dave later in 2024.

