Ranvir Singh was left cringing on GMB today (May 16) as she discussed Jeremy Clarkson‘s new Sexiest Man title.

For those who haven’t heard, Jeremy has been named the UK’s Sexiest Man by a dating website for the second year in a row.

But, as Ranvir and her colleague Sean Fletcher discussed the crowning on this morning’s show, the broadcaster took a swipe at the title and Jeremy’s appearance…

Jeremy Clarkson has been named the UK’s Sexiest Man (Credit: SplashNews.com)

GMB today: Ranvir Singh takes aim at Jeremy Clarkson’s ‘gut’

Discussing the news early in the show, Ranvir asked co-hosts Sean and Ed Balls: “What website is this? Pardon? Is it a comedy website?”

Ed and Sean then asked for a female insight into why he may have won the accolade. So Ranvir added: “I don’t know, maybe a little gut and walking around on a big farm…”

I don’t know, maybe a little gut and walking around on a big farm…

She then added a little more kindly: “Each to their own. There is someone for everyone I think. I’m astonished it made the news but in fact it is quite newsworthy.”

Sean Fletcher did not enjoy the conversation (Credit: ITV)

‘We’ve created a monster’

Elsewhere in the show, Ranvir joked with Sean about the “adulterous website” that he had found the information on. She added that he had “launched it” upon the hosts “unannounced at 6 o’clock”.

Sean replied: “And you just plunged us back into it!” Ranvir, however, wasn’t put off and continued addressing the story to which Sean exclaimed: “We’ve created a monster!”

Ranvir went on to read out a message from a viewer that claimed they couldn’t “believe” Jeremy had been crowned the UK’s Sexiest Man.

Ranvir Singh revelled in the conversation about Jeremy – but did mention his ‘gut’ (Credit: ITV)

‘His farmer look sets hearts racing’

Top Gear host Jeremy has been crowned the UK’s Seiest Man two years in a row by dating site Illicit Encounters.

Jessica Leoni, a rep at the site, explained why she thinks that is. She said: “Clarkson and his farm is a bit like Noah’s ark. And just like the animal’s in that story, his victory in the Sexiest Man vote has come in twos.

“We all know about his brash persona, but the latest series of Diddly Squat has shown he can tug at heartstrings too. Clearly his farmer look continues to set hearts racing.”

She then added: “Just like last year’s poll, we knew providing our members with a list of 50 famous names across both genders and asking them to score them on their ‘sexiness’ would throw up some surprises. We’re not putting it past Clarkson to go for the three-peat next year!”

The man himself is yet to comment on the news.

