Ranvir Singh shares ‘nerve-wracking’ moment as Lorraine Kelly watches her ‘do her job’: ‘This is uncomfortable’

Ranvir Singh was left feeling a tad “uncomfortable” following a “nerve-wracking” moment with host Lorraine Kelly.

TV favourite Ranvir was back on screens on Friday (June 14), replacing Lorraine Kelly as host of her ITV show. With the 2024 Euros kicking off, Lorraine was in Munich to get behind her Scotland football team as they got ready to battle it against Germany.

But chatting to Ranvir live from Munich, things took an awkward turn when Lorraine was told “off you go” by an “uncomfortable” Ranvir.

Ranvir Singh hosts Lorraine Kelly ITV show

Beloved presenter Lorraine usually takes every Friday off – but for the latest instalment, she still made an appearance.

Lorraine had jetted over to Munich to appear via video link. During the segment, Lorraine was surrounded by plenty of footy supporters as she chatted with them to talk about the match.

And after chatting with Lorraine, Ranvir told her: “Have the time of your life Lorraine!”

Ranvir ‘uncomfortable’ over Lorraine Kelly moment

But it appears Ranvir was keen to finishing their conversation and usher her “boss” away.

Ranvir added: “By the way it’s slightly nerve-wracking, because my boss is watching me do her job right now.”

“So this is a bit uncomfortable for me. So off you go!” she added, while laughing. Ranvir then quipped: “Lots of love,” as she waved to Lorraine.

Lorraine replaced by Joel Dommett

It comes after Lorraine was replaced during half-term week by none other than Joel Dommett.

On the show, Joel was met with a range of segments, from interviewing superstar Lulu to discussing how to reduce risk of stroke.

Speaking about Joel hosting her show, Lorraine gushed: “He will be keeping my sofa warm for me whilst I’m away.

“This is a first for Joel and I know he’ll do a wonderful job. He’s one of the best in the business and I couldn’t be more pleased to be handing him the reins for a couple of days.”

