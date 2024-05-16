Rebus star Richard Rankin: Why he changed his name, his famous ex, actor brother, and the role that got him noticed

Richard Rankin is about to get a reputation for being a cynical curmudgeon, with a questionable attitude – all thanks to his new role as Detective Sergeant John Rebus.

Those who are familiar with the famous detective will know he’s a hardboiled Edinburgh cop with a tendency to bend the rules… First born in Ian Rankin’s books, the character has subsequently been portrayed on TV several times before.

As Richard Rankin joins the ranks of those who have played him, ED! takes a deep dive into his life, career, and relation to author Ian Rankin. Here’s everything you need to know.

Richard Rankin as Detective John Rebus in the new BBC One drama (Credit: Eleventh Hour Films/Mark Mainz)

Who plays John Rebus in the BBC One drama?

Scottish actor Richard Rankin portrays John Rebus in the new BBC One series Rebus.

The flawed detective is estranged from his wife and young daughter, and thinks nothing of flouting authority. Like Inspector Morse, Cormoran Strike, and Sherlock Holmes, he’s a flawed, pessimistic, multi-layered character.

Ian Rankin himself described him in his diaries as “a troubled, brooding soul and a cynical loner who can find no solace in faith, who’s obsessed with work, and happiest when propping up the bar of his favourite pub”.

Based on the bestselling novels by Ian Rankin, Richard is the latest actor to portray John Rebus, a role previously bought to life by both Ken Stott and John Hannah.

Creator Ian promises “a great cast and a compelling story”. In this latest BBC One adaptation, John Rebus is a younger Detective Sergeant. The rookie DS finds himself drawn into a violent criminal conflict that turns personal when his brother Michael, a former soldier, crosses the line into criminality.

The synopsis reads: “Shaken after a violent encounter with gangster Ger Cafferty, Edinburgh detective John Rebus finds himself at a psychological crossroads. At odds with a job increasingly driven by corporate technocrats, involved in a toxic affair he knows he needs to end, and all but supplanted in his daughter’s life by his ex-wife’s wealthy new husband, Rebus begins to wonder if he still has a role to play – either as a family man or a police officer.

“In a time of divisive politics and national discord, Rebus’ ex-soldier brother Michael, who’s broke, desperately crosses the line in order to provide for his family, and Rebus starts to question if the law still has meaning, or if everyone is reverting to an older set of rules. And if so, why shouldn’t he do so too?”

Richard Rankin with the cast of Outlander (Credit: Faye Sadou/Media Punch/INSTARimages.com)

What is Richard Rankin famous for?

Scottish actor Richard Rankin is probably best known for starring in the Scottish sketch show Burnistoun between 2009 and 2019. Or perhaps for playing Roger Wakefield MacKenzie in the Starz drama Outlander. Other notable roles include in The Syndicate, Silent Witness, and The Crimson Field.

He’s been on our TV screens ever since 2006, when he first appeared as various characters in the series VideoGaiden. After small roles in the likes of Legit, Taggart, and The Old Guys, he won the role of Capt Thomas Gillan in the 2014 period drama The Crimson Field.

In 2015, the role of DI Luke Nelson in Silent Witness followed. That same year, he portrayed Haney in Odyssey, opposite Anna Friel, and Sean McGary in The Syndicate. It was definitely a momentous year for Richard, as he also popped up in the Bradley Cooper film Burnt, and starred as Norrie Duncan in From Darkness.

Richard went on to play DI Elliott Carne in the Jodie Comer drama Thirteen, Ian in The Replacement, and Father Hrothweard in The Last Kingdom. In 2019, he starred opposite Jodie Whittaker when he played Dr Alex Kiernan in Trust Me.

From 2016 to the present day, Richard has played Roger Wakefield in the period drama Outlander. Roger is the adopted son of the Reverend Reginald Wakefield, after his birth parents were killed during WWII.

After joining the cast of Rebus, Richard Rankin said: “I am thrilled that Rebus will premiere on the BBC. It’s been an honour taking on the role of Ian Rankin’s renowned John Rebus. A character enjoyed by so many in such a fresh and original adaptation.”

Are Richard Rankin and Ian Rankin related?

Despite having the same surname, Rebus author Ian and Richard Rankin are NOT related. In fact, Rankin is a reasonably common name in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

It’s worth mentioning that Rankin is not Richard’s real name.

The 41-year-old – whose dad was a policeman – was actually born Richard Harris. However, when he applied for his Equity card he began using his mother’s maiden name (Rankin) to prevent confusion with famous Irish actor Richard Harris.

Richard Rankin took girlfriend Sammie Russell to the Outlander season 7 premiere (Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Is Richard Rankin married? Who is his girlfriend?

Richard Rankin is dating girlfriend Sammie Russell, the owner of Dream With Me, a luxury sleepwear label. Richard often takes Sammie along for red carpet events. She recently attended the Outlander series 7 premiere.

Sammie is an Australian, based in Melbourne. Whereas Richard is Scottish, and films Outlander and Rebus both in Scotland. Although Richard hasn’t spoken publicly about his romance, we’d love to know how they manage a long-distance relationship.

The pair have no kids yet, and no plans to marry as far as we know.

Richard previously dated actress and The Syndicate co-star Cara Theobold. At the time, the pair attended multiple events together. Cara played Sarah Travers in the 2015 season of Kay Mellor’s drama. Richard played Sean McGary in the same series.

Cara is also known for playing Ivy Stuart in Downton Abbey, Ellen in Together, Amy in Netflix‘s Crazyhead, and Alice Durand in Absentia. More recently, Cara played Rose Dalton in Death in Paradise, and WPC Jill Adams in The Long Shadow.

Richard Rankin and his ex-girlfriend Cara Theobold pictured in 2015 (Credit: Jabpromotions/Shutterstock)

How old is Richard? Where is he from?

Richard Rankin was born January 04, 1983, in Rutherglen, Scotland. He spent part of his childhood in the East End of Glasgow, alongside his three brothers. He moved to King’s Park when he was ten, and went on to attend Stonelaw High School.

And his dad was a copper, so he can easily ask him for advise on his new police role!

Who is Richard’s famous brother?

Richard initially attended Glasgow Caledonian University as an IT major, but later decided to try his chances at acting. At the age of 22, he auditioned for Langside College with his brother Colin Harris.

Both brothers graduated and went on to a career in acting. Colin’s first TV role was playing John McGovern in the film The Damned United, opposite Michael Sheen. As well as appearances in Taggart, Hope Springs, and Lip Service, he played Private Raymond Atkinson in The Promise.

Colin is also a writer.

Rebus will launch on Friday, May 17, 2024 on BBC iPlayer from 6am. Episode one airs on BBC Scotland on that Friday at 10pm, and on BBC One on Saturday 18 May at 9:25pm.

Are you excited about the new series of Rebus on BBC One? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.