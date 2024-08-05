Former Coronation Street star Richard Fleeshman has revealed that he and his fiance, Celinde Schoenmaker, are expecting their first child.

After four years together, Richard and Dutch actress Celinde got engaged in 2022. Now, they are ready to take the next step in their relationship by starting a family.

Richard and fiance Celinde got engaged in 2022 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Coronation Street star Richard Fleeshman expecting his first child

In an Instagram video shared on Sunday morning (August 4), Celinde uploaded a video of herself wearing matching underwear.

As she is seen approaching and stroking her cat Luna, her growing baby bump is visible from the side.

“We’ve not met you yet, but never been more in love,” Celinde wrote in her caption.

“I don’t think Luna realizes she’s not gonna be cutest in the household for much longer,” she continued.

“@rfleeshman so many new adventures ahead.”

The couple haven’t revealed when they are due.

Richard shared the same video to his Instagram Story with the caption, “My [world].”

‘You’ll be the best parents’

Following the exciting news, many rushed to the comments section to wish the couple their congratulations.

Fans congratulated the couple on their baby news (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“Congratulations guys. You’ll be the most amazing parents! The start of an incredible journey,” Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher wrote.

“What a journey you’re about to embark upon! Motherhood already suits you so well. Love you!” West End actor Carrie Hope Fletcher.

“The best news! Congratulations to you both!” a third remarked.

“Oh!!!! So wonderful! Congratulations to all of you! Luna too! What a lucky little human that will be to come into your world,” a fourth person shared.

“STOP!!!! This is the most wonderful news. Congratulations you guys!!!! You’ll be the best parents,” a fifth user wrote.

