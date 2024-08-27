GMB star Richard Madeley hints he’s ‘coming to a stop’ in TV career following illness

Richard Madeley was back on GMB today following his recent illness as he hinted that he’s slowing down with his TV career.

The presenter, 68, is a regular face on Good Morning Britain. Last week, Richard was replaced at the last minute due to an illness.

This week, Richard made a return to hosting duties and on Tuesday, he opened up about his future on TV.

Richard Madeley hinted he’s slowing down with his TV work (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley on GMB

The star and co-host Charlotte Hawkins were interviewing Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock.

Max recently announced his decision to retire at 31 after winning six Olympics medals in his career.

Speaking about the topic of retirement, Richard said: “So many careers don’t have a hard stop – you continue to progress, or you just slowly, quietly – as I’m doing – filter to a stop. But how do you manage the hard stop?”

Max said he’s busy getting stuck into his next “passion project”.

Richard and Charlotte spoke to gymnast Max Whitlock today (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain presenters

Richard’s comments come after he was replaced last week as he became struck down with illness.

Last Tuesday, his co-host Kate Garraway told viewers: “Good morning! Now if you were expecting to see Richard Madeley here, I think Richard Madeley was expecting to be here as well!

“He’s feeling a bit poorly this morning, so we’ve got lovely Sean, which is fantastic.”

Kate was joined by Sean Fletcher. Sean admitted: “So we wish Richard all the best, I get up in the morning and I log into the running order at home. I see my initial by all the stories that you would already have. Then I saw my initial on every other story.”

Sean took over from Richard last week (Credit: ITV)

Sean said he thought there had been a mix up behind the scenes. He added: “I thought there’s a mistake, there’s a typo!

“Suddenly I realised, I had seven missed calls and I realised that something was up.”

GMB airs weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

