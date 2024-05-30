Bizarre moment Richard Madeley ‘jumps on’ Kerry Katona to inspect her new nose

Richard Madeley has left viewers baffled after a strange moment on-air with Kerry Katona today.

The Good Morning Britain star has been accused of ‘jumping on’ Kerry to take a better look at her face.

And, after a look at the clip, it definitely appeared that Richard was keen on having a close-up view of Kerry’s recent nose job.

After being sober for 15 years, Kerry was discussing her past abuse of drugs and how it left her with a hole in her nose.

Kerry sat down with Ranvir Singh and Richard on GMB today (May 30) and opened up about her recent procedure.

Richard cosied up to Kerry Katona on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley slammed for behaviour towards Kerry Katona

It wasn’t just Kerry’s heart-wrenching addiction story that caught viewers attention, it was host Richard Madeley’s behaviour.

“Tell us about your new nose,” he started off by saying. He then added: “So what is actually the operation, how do they rebuild it?”

After Kerry explained the procedure, Richard got up and asked: “Can I sit next to you and have a really close look at it?” “Go on Richard, get your microscope out,” Ranvir joked. “It just looks so completely natural,” he said, “I’m really close now, like four or five inches away.”

“You just wanted to sit with me,” Kerry joked. Ranvir then chipped in: “Can I just ask…” “Do you want to sit here as well love,” Kerry quipped. “No, no, we all want a bit of Kerry Katona,” said Ranvir, as Richard returned to his seat.

However, some viewers were left scratching their heads as Richard cosied up to Kerry to take a very up-close and personal look at her nose.

One wrote to social media: “Richard Madeley going full-on Partridge with Kerry Katona this morning.”

Another criticised: “Can I …..{jumping up …not waiting for the invitation..} come over there and get a close look at your nose?”

A third chimed in: “Why is Richard all up in that woman’s face?”

Discussing her battle with addiction, Kerry said: “I think cocaine became my crutch, it was my best friend, it gave the support I needed, when I needed it.

“I didn’t do it every day, I was more of a binger – once I started I couldn’t stop. And then I could go months without it. It just became my best friend because everyone was using me really.”

Kerry joked that Richard simply wanted to sit next to her (Credit: ITV)

Kerry Katona opens up about addiction

The star also recalled how her addiction began. She candidly admitted: “I started drugs when I was 14, before I was famous. My first drug I took was with my mum.

“I adore my mum and I love my mum, but we’ve had our ups and downs and my mum wasn’t really a mum. She told me it was sherbet and it was speed and I thought that was normal!”

She went on to say: “My mum wasn’t very well. It is what it is, it’s happened I can’t sit with regret and hatred.

“I have to accept people who there are. My mum is drug free. But for a very long time I lived in a pity party, saying poor me, the world owes me, it’s everyone’s fault but mine.”

Kerry has previously opened up on her addiction whilst on GMB with her mum Sue (Credit: ITV)

Kerry also explained how she came to making the decision of having a nose job. She detailed: “I actually went in for an eye lift and Dr Raghavan told me I have hole in the middle of my nose and said your nose is collapsing.

“My nose was always dead runny so I was always sniffing, which I felt so embarrassed about. I won’t go to the bathroom without taking one of my kids with me or I won’t take a handbag, because I’m so afraid.

“The psychological effect of having surgery, especially on your face. I mean I’m like a flat pack from IKEA, I come with instructions because I’ve had so much done. But my nose, I’ve never had anything so dominant done.”

