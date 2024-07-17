Richard Madeley snaps at GMB co-star Ranvir Singh as she makes remark about his hair

A narked Richard Madeley told his GMB co-host “don’t do it again” after she teased him over his hair on the ITV show today.

Viewers of Wednesday’s (July 17) programme saw Ranvir Singh bring up banter she’d deployed the day before concerning Richard’s appearance.

But Richard didn’t seem entirely amused by the remark, directing her in a rather awkward moment to: “Move on.”

Richard Madeley and Ranvir Singh were on co-hosting duties for GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley on GMB today

During Tuesday’s episode, Kate Garraway pulled Richard’s leg as she suggested he should wear tight budgie smugglers, similar to those worn by Daniel Craig as James Bond.

Ranvir quipped at the time: “Some here think he looks like a certain Good Morning Britain presenter. The name’s Madeley, Richard Madeley.”

And today Ranvir seemed to continue joshing with her telly colleague as she mentioned a magazine article concerning Daniel Craig’s latest hairstyle look.

Richard Madeley reacts to Ranvir Singh on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Daniel Craig comparisons

Drawing comparisons to Richard’s locks, Ranvir chuckled as it was claimed she was “objectifying” him.

She joked he was “flaunting” his hair – but despite guffawing himself, Richard insisted Ranvir “stop”.

“You didn’t like it yesterday when we compared you to Daniel Craig,” Ranvir had told him.

Wriggling in his seat, he responded: “Oh, don’t do it again! Don’t do it again.”

Do you flaunt your hair, Richard Madeley?

But Ranvir continued: “It’s just so funny. Only because, look, [in the article] it says: ‘Do you have the full Daniel? The truth about middle-aged men who flaunt their hair.’ Do you flaunt your hair, Richard Madeley?”

‘I think Donald Trump does hold a grudge.’ Will the Labour party be able to build bridges with Donald Trump? pic.twitter.com/L9DxmxaUzg — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 17, 2024

How Richard reacted

“I don’t flaunt, no!” Richard maintained.

He grumbled: “I’ve just got hair. Can we just stop talking about my hair and stuff, please?”

“Your hair’s lovely!” Ranvir offered, before adding: “Although it is quite funny because when women get talked about, like: ‘You are flaunting your legs, you are flaunting your cleavage, you are flaunting your body at every stage’ just by having limbs!”

To which Richard replied: “I have never flaunted my cleavage.”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

