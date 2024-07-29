House of Games host Richard Osman has previously opened up about the death of his father David, who left the family when he was nine.

Fans of the former Pointless star may have already been introduced to Richard’s mum Brenda, who had a career in teaching, on Who Do You Think You Are?.

Furthermore, Richard’s brother Matt is also well-known, as Suede’s bassist.

But Richard and Matt’s dad David has not featured in TV profiles – and Richard reflected last year on his relationship with his father when speaking to The Guardian.

Brenda appeared on Who Do You Think You Are? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

House of Games star Richard Osman on his father

Telly fave Richard remembers how a family meeting in the lounge when he was a child changed his life forever. His father told his sons he’d fallen in love with someone else and was going away.

Following six or so months of contact with his children, David moved – and it was far enough they needed to take long coach journeys to see him.

Richard recalled in September 2023 how his mum did everything for her boys.

“But God, if you’re brought up by one good parent, then you’ve hit the jackpot, haven’t you? So long as that kid knows they’re loved,” Richard said.

Richard Osman hosting House of Games (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘I’d love to feel something’

Additionally, Richard indicated he felt pangs of regret that he didn’t feel strong emotions towards David, who died in 2016.

Describing his father as a “fundamentally a perfectly nice human being”, Richard went on: “I don’t sit here trembling with fear in my heart when I think about my dad. I’d love to feel something, some stirring of emotion.

“I probably did in my twenties when I made contact with him again – I think I manufactured some anger. I don’t think parenthood was for him. So, he was able to divest himself of those responsibilities.”

Richard Osman's House of Games is on BBC Two tonight, Monday July 29, at 7pm.

