Richard Osman’s bestselling novel The Thursday Murder Club is getting its very own Netflix adaptation. And the confirmed cast is one of the best we’ve ever seen on TV.

The crime thriller, first published in 2020, is the first novel in the Thursday Murder Club Mysteries series (of which there are four). The plot follows a group of friends in a retirement home, who gather to solve murders for fun… Until they find themselves caught in a real case.

Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming TV film The Thursday Murder Club…

Pierce Brosnan will play former union activist Ron in the cast of The Thursday Murder Club on Netflix (Credit: Greg Gorman)

What is the plot of The Thursday Murder Club on Netflix?

In a peaceful retirement village, four unlikely friends meet up once a week to investigate unsolved murders. But, when a brutal killing takes place on their very doorstep, the Thursday Murder Club find themselves in the middle of their first live case.

Elizabeth, Joyce, Ibrahim and Ron might be pushing eighty, but they still have a few tricks up their sleeves. Can the unorthodox but brilliant gang catch the killer before it’s too late?

Is it based on a book?

The Thursday Murder Club is an adaptation of the book written by Pointless star Richard Osman. The novel won The Times Crime Book of the Month, and Guardian Best Crime and Thrillers.

Fellow author Marian Keyes called the book “smart, compassionate, warm, moving and so VERY funny”. While, Rebus writer Ian Rankin described it as “so smart and funny, and deplorably good”.

The second in the Thursday Murder Club Mysteries is called The Man Who Died Twice, followed by The Bullet That Missed, and lastly, The Last Devil To Die.

We reckon it’s highly likely that the subsequent books will also get Netflix adaptations in the future!

The ensemble cast of The Thursday Murder Club includes Richard E Grant, Tom Ellis, Geoff Bell, Paul Freeman, Sarah Niles, and Ingrid Oliver(Credit: Netflix)

Who’s in the cast of The Thursday Murder Club on Netflix?

The four members of the club are played by Helen Mirren (ex-spy Elizabeth), Sir Ben Kingsley (ex-psychiatrist Ibrahim), Pierce Brosnan (former union activist Ron), and Celia Imrie (ex-nurse Joyce).

Meanwhile, Withnail & I’s Richard E. Grant, Miranda’s Tom Ellis, Top Boy’s Geoff Bell, and Tokyo Trial’s Paul Freeman also star. Ted Lasso’s Sarah Niles will play an undisclosed role, as will Doctor Who stars Ingrid Oliver and David Tennant.

The Crown’s Jonathan Pryce, Line of Duty’s Daniel Mays, and Killing Eve’s Henry Lloyd-Hughes are also in the cast. Lastly, Naomi Ackie – who played Whitney Houston in I Wanna Dance with Somebody – completes the ensemble cast.

The TV script was written by Chris Columbus, who also directs and produces, alongside Jennifer Todd. Chris is known for Harry Potter. Percy Jackson & the Lightning Thief, and Home Alone.

Holly Bario, Jeb Brody, Eleanor Columbus, Jo Burn and Richard Osman all executive produce.

When is it released?

As the cast has only recently been announced, we’ll have a wait until we can actually watch the film. It’s still being filmed in and around the UK, including Shepperton Studios.

However, we’d expect it to be streaming on Netflix sometime in 2025.

The Thursday Murder Club is expected to air on Netflix in 2025.

