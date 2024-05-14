Rob Rinder in tears as Rylan Clark admits he ‘tried to end it’ following marriage breakdown

Rob Rinder and Rylan Clark became emotional as they opened up about their love lives on the first episode of their travel show.

The TV stars have joined forces to travel around Italy for their programme Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour. The first episode recently aired and it was an emotional one.

Rylan, 35, opened up to Rob, 45, about his marriage breakdown to ex Dan Neal, and how he became ill in the aftermath. He admitted he “tried to end it” which left his mum distraught.

Rob looked emotional as Rylan spoke about his marriage breakdown (Credit: BBC)

Rylan Clark and Rob Rinder

This Morning star Rylan told Rob as they enjoyed a drink in sunny Venice: “I think it was a culmination of my marriage breaking down and actually me stopping for the first time in 10 years.

“Then, all of a sudden, I hit quite a big speed bump instead of carrying on, I just sunk.

I tried to end it, I tried to finish myself off.

"It was the worst experience of my life. I just went on a downward spiral. I tried to end it, I tried to finish myself off."

He went on: “I didn’t eat, I went down to 9st. I’m 6ft 4 Rob, like I looked horrendous.”

Rylan admitted he “tried to end it” after his marriage breakdown and illness (Credit: BBC)

Speaking about his mum, Rylan added: “She was a 70-year-old woman and she had to watch her ‘successful’ son literally disintegrate.”

Rob then opened up about his love life, admitting he was “so in love” in his 20s but that wasn’t “reciprocated”.

He told Rylan: “I was once so in love when I was in my early twenties, but it wasn’t reciprocated. And it never has been.”

Rylan said: “Do you know what, Rob? We’re here once, we’ve been through quite a lot of [bleep]. Nothing is forever, unless it’s right.”

Rob was then seen appearing to wipe away tears as they cheered their drinks.

To the journalist that just doorstepped my mum at her house, as polite as you were, please don’t. She said you was a lovely man but she’s 71 years old and it makes me feel slightly uncomfortable. The answer is no. I’m not dating Rob Rinder he’s one of my closest friends. Next… — R Y L A N (@Rylan) May 13, 2024

Rylan hits back at dating rumours

It comes as Rylan has hit back at rumours he and Rob are dating following speculation online. He wrote on X: “To the journalist that just doorstepped my mum at her house, as polite as you were, please don’t. She said you was a lovely man but she’s 71 years old and it makes me feel slightly uncomfortable.

“The answer is no. I’m not dating Rob Rinder he’s one of my closest friends. Next time tweet me. Thanks.”

Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour continues Sunday (May 19) on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

