Strictly unveils tribute to Robin Windsor as fans convinced ’The Final Act’ will leave them in tears

The stars of Strictly have announced a tribute show to pro dancer Robin Windsor, who died earlier this year.

Robin competed on Strictly from 2010 until 2013. His celebrity partners included Patsy Kensit, Anita Dobson, Deborah Meadon and Lisa Riley. With the latter he finished in fifth place.

The British dancer was found dead at age 44 in his hotel in February. His cause of death hasn’t been revealed. And his funeral took place the following month in his hometown of Ipswich.

While competing during Series 10, Robin and Lisa finished in fifth place (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Strictly will celebrate ‘the life of our dear Robin Windsor’

Last night (June 18), the Strictly Theatre Co account on Instagram revealed there will be a show dedicated to Robin Windsor in November.

The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 3 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

With tickets now on sale, all profits will go to the SANE Mental Health Charity. Strictly judge Anton Du Beke and Robin’s former dance partner Lisa will host the event.

With more names expected to be revealed in due course, Deborah Meaden, Lance Ellington, Pasha Kovalev, Anya Garnis and Vincent Simone have been announced as special guests.

‘Such a beautiful way to celebrate such a beautiful soul’

While the event isn’t for another five months, fans immediately took to the comments section and expressed their excitement for the tribute show.

“Oh wow what a wonderful evening that will be. The tribute at the pros tour had me in tears,” one user wrote.

Robin died aged 44 earlier this year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“I love that you are doing this, I am sure it will be a fitting tribute. I never got to meet him in person but I have heard that he was a wonderful person,” another person shared.

“What a lovely thing to do. I loved Robin and would probably cry all the way through this,” a third also remarked.

“What an absolutely lovely idea xx,” a fourth then commented.

