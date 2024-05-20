Robson Green swaps his frumpy Grantchester brown suit for I’m A Celebrity-style khaki this week, as he takes on a brand new challenge for Channel 5.

The popular TV actor, singer and presenter travels to the Amazon to immerse himself in the culture.

Although he’s perhaps more famous for portraying Geordie Keating in the popular ITV drama, he’s made quite the name for himself in Channel 5 travelogues recently.

Here’s a deep dive into the life of Robson Green, including his career, wife, and personal scandals. They read more like a TV script than a TV script!

Into the Amazon with Robson Green on Channel 5

In this three-part series, Robson Green embarks on a journey of a lifetime to the largest rainforest on earth – the Amazon. It’s home to an unparalleled diversity of life, and the actor gets up close and personal with black caiman, pink dolphins, sloths and piranhas.

Robson begins in Alter do Chao, the Amazon’s answer to the Caribbean, and the “gateway” to the rainforest. He finds himself taking a perilous and frankly terrifying route to the very top of the tree canopy. The view however is utterly intoxicating and gives Robson some idea of just how vast and important this rich ecosystem is.

The series is one of many Robson has filmed for Channel 5. He’s also been centre of Coastal Fishing, Walking from Coast to Coast, and Extreme Fishing. He’s also fronted Weekend Escapes for BBC One.

What is Robson most famous for?

Robson Green currently plays DI Geordie Keating in Grantchester. But he became famous in the 80s playing Jimmy Powell in BBC One’s Casualty.

He went on to star as Dave Tucker in Soldier Soldier, alongside Jerome Flynn’s Paddy Garvey. The pair became quite the double act, and even released several songs together under Simon Cowell’s record label.

Simon was so keen to sign the duo that Robson reportedly threatened legal action to stop The X Factor star from harassing them! Not cool, Simon, not cool!

Robson also played Dave Creegan in Touching Evil, Joe Purvis in Grafters, Colin in Northern Lights, and Rob Scotcher in Waterloo Road.

He joined the cast of Grantchester in 2014. Robson has also won over a new audience with his lifestyle shows, including Robson Green: Extreme Fisherman, Tales from Northumberland, and Robson Green: Walking Coast to Coast.

What has Robson Green been in?

Robson Green has been on our screens for more than three decades. In 1989, he portrayed Dudley in the TV series Screenplay, before winning the life-changing role of Jimmy Powell in Casualty. He played the cheeky porter from 1989 to 1992.

His next huge role was playing Dave Tucker in the hit drama Soldier Soldier, from 1991 to 1995. Robson subsequently starred as Rory Connor in the Catherine Cookson adaptation The Gambling Man in 1995.

In 1997, he portrayed Owen Springer in Reckless, Eric Trapp in Ain’t Misbehavin’, and Barry Grimes in the TV movie The Student Prince. From 1997 to 1999, Robson played DI Dave Creegan in the detective drama Touching Evil. At the same time, he starred as Joe Purvis in Grafters.

Basically, he was THE TV actor to watch in the 90s. Other notable roles around this time include John Close in Close and True, Jack Chambers in Take Me, and Stephen Bradley in legal drama Trust.

He played George Stevenson in Rocket Man, and Colin Armstrong in Northern Lights, and its subsequent spin-off City Lights. Between 2002 and 2008, he portrayed Dr Tony Hill in the eerie Wire in the Blood.

After significant roles in Being Human, Waterloo Road, Mount Pleasant, and Strike Back, he began playing Geordie Keating in Grantchester. He’s played the detective from 2014 to the present day.

When is Grantchester series 9 on?

ITV1 has confirmed that Grantchester will be returning for series 9. In fact, according the PBS – home of Grantchester in the US – filming started in July 2023.

Robson Green will return as Geordie Keating. However, Tom Brittney will be leaving his role as Will Davenport in the upcoming series. After playing the role of Will since series 4, Tom has announced series 9 will be his last.

He said: “I’ve had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport for the last five years. I got to solve crimes with my best friend, and work with the best cast and crew I could ever ask for. I’ll miss it more than anything.”

Stepping in to replace Will as Grantchester’s resident crime-solving priest is Reverend Alphy Kotteram, played by Rishi Nair. According to ITV’s press release, Alphy is a bit reluctant to get involved with murder investigations. He has a mistrust for authority and does not want to be involved with the police. It turns out, however, he’s got much more in common with Geordie than he expects…

Grantchester series 9 will be on ITV later in 2024.

Who is the wife of Robson Green?

Robson is currently not married, but he has been dating Zoila Short ever since 2016. Robson met Filipina Zoila in a Newcastle gym, and she left her vicar husband to be with him.

Mum-of-two Zoila, 45, now lives with Robson in Northumberland. They went public with their relationship in 2018. Sounds like a plot straight out of Grantchester!

Robson met former Sunday School teacher Zoila when she was married to the Vicar of North Tyneside village Wideopen. She subsequently left her husband for Robson.

At the time, the Rev Geoffrey Short spoke out about the affair. He told the Mirror how he was left questioning his faith after his wife of 16 years left him for Robson Green.

He told the newspaper that Zoila told him: “I’m leaving you for Robson Green. When she told me I felt anger, amazement. It’s very painful. Part of me feels amazed that this has happened. It was just totally out of the blue.

“Of course there is a lot of anger towards Green, but as a Christian I have to forgive.”

The Reverend Short went on to say that the affair was the talk of the community. Geoffrey added: “The guy’s practically haunting me, taking over my whole life. He’s on Grantchester, ­Northumberland Tales, it’s horrible.”

Robson’s girlfriend ‘keeps him young’

In a 2020 interview with the Mirror, Robson credited Zoila for keeping him young. He also revealed she enjoys fishing like him.

He said: “When we have time, Zoila and I will put on our waders and cast a line for trout or salmon. She’s amazing. She was brought up fishing and really knows how to cook it too.”

Zoila is reportedly 49 – more than a decade younger than Robson.

Who was the first wife of Robson Green?

Previously, he was married to occupational therapist Alison Ogilvie from 1991 to their divorce eight years later in 1999. Reportedly after Robson had an affair. He later married former Page 3 model Vanya Seager.

His second wife Vanya was originally from Hong Kong. The pair met in 1995 when Vanya was working as a PA for Simon Cowell, and Robson was recording Unchained Melody.

They wed in 2001 at Cliveden House in Buckinghamshire, after Vanya gave birth to their son, Taylor Seager-Green in 2000. However, in October 2011, the couple issued a statement saying that their marriage had “irretrievably broken down” and that they were separating. They divorced in 2011.

Does Robson Green have children with wife?

Robson has one child from his marriage to Vanya. Their son Taylor Seager-Green was born in 2000. So that makes him around 24.

He’s now a bodybuilder, and his Instagram is here.

Robson and Taylor are described as being “extremely close, which is essential for Robson”. Talking about his divorce to Vanya, Robson once explained: “Maybe it is being away all the time, maybe it’s not being the greatest husband in the world… But, by default, that does not make you a bad father.

“I try to keep my side of the street clean and I am a good dad. You get to the point where you may be great as individuals but you’re not great for one another. I’ve had to explain that to Taylor.”

How old is Robson Green? Where is he from?

Robson Golightly Green was born on December 18, 1964, in Hexham, Northumberland.

That means he is currently 59 years old – the big 60 this year!

Robson grew up in Dudley, a small mining village south of Cramlington. His father, also named Robson Green, was a miner, and his mother Anne was a cleaner and shopkeeper.

He attended Dudley Middle Comprehensive School, leaving school aged 16 with five O-levels. He joined Swan Hunter’s shipyard as a draughtsman. However, after two years, he decided he wanted to try acting. And the rest is history!

Robson Green ‘scared’ of his dad

Robson once admitted he was “fearful” of his dad as a child after seeing him beat a man up and put him in a dustbin. One of four children, Robson grew up in Dudley, Northumberland.

In a piece he wrote for Reader’s Digest, the Grantchester star revealed his father would go to any length to stick up for him. This included getting into fights.

The much-loved actor recalled how his dad was a miner, who looked like a powerful man, who “demanded respect”. Robson wrote: “He was never physical with my sisters and brother and me, but I was fearful of him and he got into a few fights outside home.

“When I was nine, a young man tried to rearrange my face with his foot. When my dad saw what had happened, he went over to his house and rearranged the father’s face and stuffed him in the dustbin.”

Recalling the tension between him and his father, Robson also recalled the time he was playing football and lost one of his shoes after which he said his dad “gave me the biggest hiding of my life”.

Family rift

He also reveals that they were bought up in poverty. He previously told The Herald Sun: “I had to bring my mother money for us to survive.”

Robson later got in touch with his dad to make amends. He said: “I told him he was an idiot. I probably was sometimes myself, but I didn’t deserve half the stuff I was given and reminded him of that.”

The actor said his father initially denied there was a problem between the pair, with Robson pointing out that that was the “barrier” between them.

Eventually the pair made amends with the father-of-one- revealing: “I said to him with everything that went on, we’ve talked about it, I forgive you now. Let’s get on with it.”

Sadly, his father died in 2016, aged 73.

Robson Green’s drink and drug addiction

Actor Robson Green has also faced real problems with drink and drugs in his past. He has previously opened up about his struggles, which happened when he was a young actor.

The problems arose when he became a household name, thanks to ITV drama Soldier Soldier.

He told The Mirror: “I was just 26 years old when real fame came knocking at my door with a drama called Soldier Soldier watched by 21 million people.”

He admitted he enjoyed fame, the recognition and the approval… as well as the parties, the “drinking and everything else that went with fame”.

He added: “I started having real problems with fame and alcohol and drugs.” Robson went on to say that he was “losing touch with what really mattered in life” and that his “relationships were a car crash”.

Into The Amazon with Robson Green airs on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 9pm on Channel 5.

