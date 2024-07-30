Rochelle Humes broke down in tears on This Morning today as a caller heartbreakingly opened up about losing her only grandchild.

The presenter, 35, was hosting a phone-in segment alongside Dermot O’Leary and agony aunt Deidre Sanders on Tuesday’s show (July 30).

One caller called Sandra phoned in as she’s struggling with her granddaughter’s death.

Rochelle was in tears during the phone-in today (Credit: ITV)

Sandra explained: “Just before Christmas last year, we lost our only grandchild, she was 14 years, five months, two weeks and one day.

“She died very suddenly of an asthma attack. It has broken our family, we’re in bits.”

Deidre told her: “Sandra, I completely understand where you’re coming from. I have grandchildren, the idea of losing one of them would just absolutely destroy me.”

She then asked Sandra if she and her family are managing to support each other through their grief.

Deidre offered her advice and support to Sandra (Credit: ITV)

Sandra said: “We’re all very different. I have four children. It was my daughter who lost her daughter. We’re all at different stages.

“Some of them have closed up, I want to talk about her all the time. But other people, not so much.”

Deidre asked: “How’s her mum, your daughter?”

Sandra said: “She’s a teacher, she’s gone back to work. She’s remarkably strong but obviously she’s broken.”

As the camera cut to Dermot and Rochelle, she was seen wiping away tears. She said: “I’m sorry, gosh.”

Sandra said her granddaughter’s death has ‘broken’ the family (Credit: ITV)

Viewers also shared their upset over Sandra’s phone-in. One person said on X: “Sandra has made me cry. #thismorning. Worst nightmare.”

Another wrote: “Sending my love and prayers to you, Sandra. Please take care, lovey.”

