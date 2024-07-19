Singleton Roman Kemp appears to be young, free and single following his split from girlfriend Anne-Sophie back in 2020.

Anne-Sophie and Roman looked super-cute together when she met him from the jungle after he took part in I’m A Celebrity in 2019. However, lockdown the following year spelled the end for The One Show host and the scientist, who hailed from Switzerland.

Since then, Roman has admitted that he is more focused on his career than romance. But who has The Finish Line presenter been linked to since and will we hear wedding bells for the star anytime soon?

Roman has had a string of romantic endeavours (Credit: YouTube)

Roman Kemp on his love life

The telly favourite admitted back in 2022 that dating isn’t the easiest thing for him. He confessed: “It’s hard to date in general. It’s not a focus of mine at the moment. I’m very much enjoying my career and, also, I’ve got to start trying to enjoy my life first as much as other people. Once I can be happy in myself, then who knows.”

Regardless, Roman has been linked to a star-studded string of supposed romantic pursuits. The same year as his admission of finding dating “hard”, he was linked to Love Island bombshell Maura Higgins.

Roman Kemp was once linked to Maura Higgins (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

The pair were allegedly spotted looking cosy at the BRIT Awards, according to the Mirror, but a spokesperson for Roman insisted at the time that the stars were just good “friends”.

Lottie Moss

Roman was also rumoured to be dating supermodel Kate Moss’ sister, Lottie Moss. Despite reports, neither Roman or Lottie ever spoke out about the speculation and Lottie went on the hunt for love on Celebs Go Dating.

The former radio host once told Steven Bartlett on the Diary of a CEO podcast that he has a certain type of woman he typically goes for. Roman Kemp said of his love life: “Women that have their life plan and are busier, that attracts me more than anything.”

He continued: “You look at the girls I’ve dated in the past, they’re girls that are doing their own thing and they’re [expletive] good at it. It’s one of the reasons, to be totally honest with you, that I don’t really date English girls, ever. I love someone not knowing what I do for a living. I love someone not caring at all.”

Lottie Moss and Roman have previously been rumoured to be dating (Credit: AEDT / SplashNews.com)

Kendall Jenner crush

Roman has stayed true to his previously disclosed “type”. The star even has a crush from across the pond.

Roman starred on I’m A Celeb in 2019, alongside none other than Caitlyn Jenner. And it seems Roman is also fond of another Jenner…

He has previously admitted: “Caitlyn [Jenner] texts me all the time. I still think it’s odd to this day – I got a voice note the other day from her asking what was going on in my life and if I could give her a call to catch up. I called her and her [daughter] Kylie had had her baby recently.

“So I was congratulating her on another grandchild and she said: ‘Thank you, it’s very exciting.’ Then I said: ‘Unfortunately though, mine and Kendall’s wedding is going to be very expensive with all these guests!’ And she said: ‘You better start saving up for it then!’ So, sadly, Caitlyn won’t be paying for mine and Kendall’s wedding.”

He also told the Mirror in 2022 when asked whether he had a crush on Kendall: “I mean, why not? The most showbiz I’ve ever felt was at the BRIT Awards. I was with Harry Styles and I saw Kendall, and I thought if I’m ever going to have a reason to talk to her, it’s now, as I’ve just been with Caitlyn for four weeks.

“I walked over and as I went to say my name, she went: ‘Roman!’ and I couldn’t believe it. She was so sweet and thanked me for looking after Caitlyn and all this other stuff.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Roman Kemp and girlfriend Anne-Sophie

Roman has previously settled down. He had a long-term relationship with scientist Anne-Sophie Flury. The former couple met on Tinder but split after three years together. The pair took a huge next step and shared a Chihuahua puppy named Luna and often uploaded smitten updates to social media about their personal life.

Although the pair went their separate ways in 2020, reports speculated that they had reunited earlier this year. However, neither Roman or Anne-Sophie have confirmed the news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne-Sophie (@coochiebygucci)

Thoughts on fatherhood

Although Roman hasn’t appeared to have found the one, one thing is for certain, he is keen on starting a family. Roman has even opened up about his fear of not having children. He previously told The Mirror: “Family is the most important thing to me. My biggest fear in life is never being able to have kids.

“I think a lot of guys won’t admit it, and I’m even too scared to go to the doctors and get my sperm checked, as I almost don’t want to know – I would adopt kids, I would do whatever to have a family. I think the reason we’re here on this planet is to make other good human beings.”

Read more: Roman Kemp defiant over warning about his career: ‘I have to talk about it’

Catch Roman on The Finish Line weekdays at 4.15pm on BBC One and The One Show weeknights at 7pm on BBC One.

So, what are your thoughts? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.