Roman Kemp and Alex Jones were back on The One Show on July 11, after a short break from our screens due to the Euros 2024.

Whilst Roman and Alex were away, England bagged themselves a triumphant spot in the semi-final, leaving plenty of sports fans on the edge of their seats as they await the final match against Spain on Sunday, July 14.

Of course, Roman himself is buzzing over England’s footy prowess and as the Thursday night show got underway, he couldn’t help but discuss the match.

It was here that Roman was left apologising to his mum, Shirlie Kemp, as he made a playful admission.

Roman Kemp issues apology to mum whilst hosting The One Show

Roman looked to be bursting with energy as he addressed viewers and stated: “I’ve got to say it, what a result for England last night at the Euros, come on! Feels like it’s coming home.”

Alex quickly questioned: “Well, you were there, weren’t you? ” Roman then confessed he had indeed been at the match and stated: “I haven’t been to bed…,” before he quickly apologised: “I have mum, sorry.”

Ah, do you know what? I’m going to say the three magical words, it’s coming home.

Alex moved on and joked: “I’ve got it, don’t worry, I’ve got it.”

Later on in the show, the conversation returned to football as host Jermaine Jenas video called into the studio. The topic was sparked again for Roman as he exclaimed: “Ah, do you know what? I’m going to say the three magical words, it’s coming home.”

Alex quipped in reply: “There you are you’ve done it now,” before Roman insisted: “Come on, you’ve got to get behind them, the whole country is invested.”

Alex then questioned an excitable Roman: “Are you going back to see the one [game] on Sunday?”

This led the presenter to apologise yet again to his mum, who was likely watching at home. He admitted: “I might be, I haven’t told my mum, sorry.”

Roman’s mum is of course 80s favourite Shirlie Kemp, who rose to fame with Wham! as well as as part of the duo Pepsi and Shirlie. Shirlie shares Roman with fellow musician and TV personality, Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp.

