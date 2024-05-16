Rose Ayling-Ellis lands first major TV role since EastEnders: ‘A reunion you won’t want to miss’

Former Strictly champ Rose Ayling-Ellis has landed herself her first major role since leaving EastEnders in 2022.

The 29-year-old was on the soap for two years between 2020 and 2022.

Rose Ayling-Ellis lands role in Reunion

Two years on from EastEnders and Rose has landed herself a role in new BBC thriller Reunion.

The actress will be portraying Miri in the new drama.

Reunion tells the story of Daniel, a recently released deaf prisoner who was shunned by his community after committing a henious crime. Matthew Gurney plays the role of Daniel, who is attempting to reconnect with his estranged daughter Carly.

Rose’s character Miri is desperate to find out just what Daniel actually did.

‘A reunion you won’t want to miss’

The new thriller was written by deaf writer William Mager and has been described as being “utterly compelling”.

Director of BBC Drama, Lindsay Salt, said: “It’s no surprise that William Mager’s layered, intelligent and utterly compelling scripts have attracted a cast and crew of such exceptional calibre to bring this story to the BBC.

“A thriller like no other, this is a reunion you won’t want to miss.”

The cast includes the likes of Anne-Marie Duff, Eddie Marsan, Stephen Collins, Sophie Stone, Ace Mahbaz, Olive Gray and Joe Sims.

The series marks a milestone in TV, with the majority of the cast being deaf or using British Sign Language.

Filming for the new series began this month in Sheffield.

Rose Ayling-Ellis becomes an auntie

The exciting news comes not long after Rose shared some even more exciting news.

Last month, the TV star revealed that she had become an auntie for the first time.

Rose shared a slew of snaps of “life lately” to her Instagram last month – and one of the snaps was of a baby. In the caption, Rose announced that she was “Officially Auntie Rose”.

Fans of the star took to the comment section to congratulate her.

“Many congratulations on becoming an Auntie. Lots of love and best wishes to your brother and partner,” one fan commented.

“Lovely to see your beautiful face again. Miss you. Looking forward to seeing your new projects. Congrats on becoming an auntie,” another said.

Reunion will air on the BBC soon.

