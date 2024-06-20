‘Betrayed’ Ruth Langsford ‘supported by Lisa Armstrong’ amid Eamonn split: ‘She knows full well how upsetting it is’

Ruth Langsford is reportedly being supported by Lisa Armstrong, the ex-wife of Ant McPartlin, following news of her split from husband of 14 years, Eamonn Holmes.

Since then, the rumour mill has churned out several reasonings behind their separation. These have included hints that Eamonn had secret friendships with women, hidden from Ruth.

Reports have claimed that Eamonn has sought comfort from a relationship counsellor from West Yorkshire as well as a long-time friend and celebrity facialist. Meanwhile, Ruth is less than impressed and is receiving support of her own…

Lisa Armstrong ‘reaches out to Ruth amid Eamonn split’

The star is apparently leaning on friend and TV make-up artist, Lisa Armstrong. Lisa has her fair share of experience in enduring a break-up in the public eye, after breaking up with her husband of 11 years, TV veteran Ant McPartlin.

Ruth is getting more and more angry about Eamonn’s new ‘relationship’ and feels very betrayed and hurt.

Despite their split occurring in 2018, Lisa is often in the headlines. Especially in recent weeks, after Ant welcomed his first child with his wife Anne-Marie.

‘Worried about being painted as the bad guy’

Elsewhere, it seems Ruth is in dire need of a shoulder to cry on. A source alleged to OK!: “Ruth is getting more and more angry about Eamonn’s new ‘relationship’ and feels very betrayed and hurt.

“She can’t believe that Eamonn is doing this so publicly and it feels like he’s trying to rub her face in it as some form of payback for Ruth ending the marriage. And as well as this ‘relationship’, she was upset to find out that a mutual friend had been consoling Eamonn and is worried she is being painted as the bad guy.”

Eamonn and Ruth: Support from ‘friends in the industry’

Ruth is currently on extended leave from her role at Loose Women and has documented spending time with her mum and enjoying walks with her dog Maggie, whilst navigating this tough time.

It appears Lisa has also been trying to support the popular broadcaster. A source claimed: “She has received a lot of support from her friends in the industry and one of them is Lisa. They always got on during Strictly and Ruth never took sides in her split with Ant. Lisa has offered a lot of support and knows exactly what Ruth is going through. They are determined to have a few wines together and put the world to rights and have fun.”

