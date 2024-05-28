Ruth Langford’s brutal warning to Eamonn Holmes over post-split friendship

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have sadly split, with the pair making a divorce announcement via a representative over the weekend.

Since then, many fans of the stars have been wondering whether the former couple will still be close – despite their marriage breakdown.

However, an old clip of Ruth Langsford on Loose Women may hint otherwise.

In fact, Ruth gave Eamonn a pretty stark warning about how she treats her ex-partners.

Ruth and Eamonn were married for 14 years (Credit: This Morning / Youtube / ITV)

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes split

After 14 years of marriage, a spokesperson for the pair announced on Saturday (May 25): “Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing.”

It has since been claimed that work commitments have caused the pair to drift apart, resulting in their separation.

The former couple, who were together for over two decades, have previously displayed a friendship obvious to all – but will it continue?

Previously, Ruth has claimed that she actually “wouldn’t be friends with an ex”. In a segment on Loose Women in 2018, Ruth discussed her thoughts on ex-partners staying friends.

“Whether you think it’s a good idea to remain friends with your ex. We want to hear your stories,” she proposed to viewers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)

Appearing alongside her, Eamonn asked: “We want to hear your view Ruth. What do you think?”

To which Ruth stated: “I think I’ve made that quite clear.” Eamonn wanted clarity on the subject though and questioned: “But do you have no exes who you’re friendly with?”

Ruth stood her ground though and insisted: “No, because they’re my exes. If I met them in a room I’d be perfectly friendly, but I don’t need them in my life.”

Eamonn then quipped: “Is it because they don’t like you? Is that why? Do they not want to be in touch with you?”

The pair could then be seen laughing before Ruth said: “They all love me.”

She continued: “I just, you know… I feel that’s done. Thank you very much, very nice. Yes.”

Ruth Langsford issued Eamonn a stark warning over their split (Credit: Loose Women / Youtube / ITV)

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford in custody battle

Although the pair have often put on a united front, it seems they could be facing a very “difficult” custody battle – over their dog.

A source claimed to The Sun: “Maggie is like a daughter to them. They dote on her. But she’s getting on and they know she needs stability. It’s a case of who can give her that. Eamonn adores her and Maggie’s been such a support during his health woes.

“The thought of giving her up is heartbreaking to him.”

