This Morning star blames Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes’ axe from show as ‘beginning of the end’ for their marriage’

A This Morning star has claimed Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes getting the sack from the show could be the ‘reason’ for their shock split.

At the weekend, it was confirmed that Eamonn and Ruth had parted ways in a shock split after 14 years of marriage over the weekend. While the pair have drifted apart over the past couple of months, Ruth and Eamonn reportedly want to remain friends.

But now, Ruth and Eamonn’s former co-star on This Morning has pinpointed what she thinks could have been the “beginning of the end” of their marriage.

The couple confirmed their split recently (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on This Morning

Ruth and Eamonn hosted This Morning from 1999 to 2022. The pair were firm favourites until their shock axe – making way for Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

Jo Hemmings worked alongside Ruth and Eamonn several times on the show. And in a new interview, the behavioural psychologist suggested their This Morning exit was the “beginning of the end for their marriage”.

Speaking to The Sun, Jo recalled watching the pair “bicker” as they had “differences of opinion”. But according to their former co-star, “it was done with warmth, ease, and affection”.

Jo worked with Ruth and Eamonn several times (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star on Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes’ relationship

However, Jo suggests that things may have changed when Ruth and Eamonn left This Morning.

It will have been hard for both sides of their life – personal and professional.

She told The Sun: “When they were handed their marching orders from the daytime show, it will have been hard for both sides of their life – personal and professional.”

The couple quickly found themselves on different schedules. Ruth was on Loose Women over lunchtime, while Eamonn presented his morning show.

Jo added: “In fact, it’s often the beginning of the end when quality time isn’t carved out.”

The pair left the show in 2022 (Credit: ITV)

This Morning ‘was anchor for them’

The TV star also said she believes they were probably not heading on date nights with one another. According to Jo, these are “important” as they “allow couples to reconnect”.

What’s more, it’s also been claimed that months before their split news, Ruth and Eamonn were not seen in public together.

“In a way, it’s entirely possible that presenting This Morning together on a Friday was their version of quality time,” Jo said.

She went on to note how the pair had a “whole morning together” to talk about an array of things – with Jo saying “it was an anchor for them”.

Entertainment Daily! UK has contacted representatives for comment.

