Ruth Langsford will finally make her return to Loose Women today (July 22) following her marriage split from Eamonn Holmes.

Eamonn and Ruth announced their split back in May after 14 years of marriage.

TV favourite Ruth has been absent from screens since April. However, on Monday, she’s back on Loose Women.

Ruth is back on Loose Women after some relaxation (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Ruth shared a photo of her sunbathing as she said: “After a few days of R&R in the sunshine, batteries recharged ready for @loosewomen.”

Ruth and Eamonn split earlier this year (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Ruth Langsford on Loose Women after Eamonn Holmes split

Earlier this month, a source claimed that Ruth would address her split from Eamonn on Loose Women.

According to the source, Ruth knows that she can’t return to TV without addressing why she has been absent from screens since April.

The source spoke to the MailOnline about Ruth’s plans to open up.

“The presenters on Loose Women have a history of opening up about their marriage splits on air and it’s a very supportive environment. Ruth knows the viewers are heavily invested in her breakup so she will be addressing her and Eamonn for the first time on the show,” they said.

The star may address her marriage split (Credit: ITV)

Ruth and Eamonn split

The source then continued.

“The audience has been there through the highs and the lows of her relationship, she has always been very open and honest and next week will be no different… she owes it to the viewers to say something,” they said.

“She will be surrounded by the people she’s closest to on the show and then will be drawing a line under it… she has no plans to do a big interview, this will be the one and only time she speaks,” they then added.

Ruth’s reps declined to comment when approached by ED! at the time.

Ruth Langsford makes dating U-turn after Eamonn Holmes split

In other Ruth-related news, the 64-year-old has reportedly had a change of heart when it comes to dating following her split from Eamonn.

“At first, she had no desire to start dating again – but she’s beginning to change her mind,” a source told OK! magazine.

“She hasn’t dated in so long, so has no idea where to start but lots of her friends are ready to help her. They’ve suggested dating apps but she’s not keen on that and would prefer to be set up on a date. It’s very scary for her – but she’s allowed to have fun again and live her life.”

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

