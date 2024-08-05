Ruth Langsford has shared a heart-wrenching glimpse into her relationship with her son Jack and how the pair previously drifted apart.

Ruth has stayed pretty quiet about her private life in recent weeks, due to her shock split with partner Eamonn Holmes.

But today, August 5, Ruth gave Loose Women viewers a heartfelt insight into raising her only child, Jack.

Ruth Langsford explained how she and son Jack had drifted apart (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford opens up about son Jack

Today, the Loose Women sat down to discuss an array of topics, including embarrassing parenting and moments that they have embarrassed their children.

It was here Ruth explained a sweet tradition she used to share with her son Jack, that one day, suddenly went away!

You know at that moment, you’ve lost them.

Divulging the story to the panel, consisting of Myleene Klass, Gloria Hunniford and Linda Robson, Ruth described how she used to dance with Jack in the supermarket and jokingly get the names of the artists whose song was playing wrong – in a bid to make Jack laugh!

Ruth and Eamonn split earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Ruth explained: “When Jack was young, we used to like – I always had music on. And if I was in a supermarket and a song would come on, I’d always pretend to get the band’s name wrong. I’d go, ‘oh it’s Trizzle Sticks (Rizzle Kicks) I love them’ and he used to think I was really funny. He’d always laugh about it.

“I remember one day saying exactly that, like I’d always done, and I was like ‘Oh Jack Trizzle Sticks my favourite!’ and he was like ‘oh mum you’re so embarrassing’ and you know at that moment, you’ve lost them. He went through a phase of – I would come in and go ‘morning’ and he’d go ‘what?’ and I’d be like ‘morning, do you want some breakfast?’ and he’d be like ‘no.'”

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes split

Ruth’s memory comes after speculation over how Jack would cope amid the high profile split of his parents.

ED! previously spoke to relationship expert and founder of Chapter2, Nicky Wake, about the former This Morning stars’ split.

Discussing Ruth and Eamonn’s son, Jack, Nicky said: “No matter your age, seeing your parents split up is hard. Jack is 22, and whilst he has famous parents, he’s chosen to have a private life away from the showbiz industry.

“He might be reliant more on friends, extended family members, or mentors for emotional support during the divorce process. I hope that Jack may be seeking guidance and understanding from people outside of the immediate family circle.”

