Ruth Langsford made her long-awaited return to Loose Women today (Monday July 22) – and at one point she opened up about her Strictly Come Dancing experience alongside Anton Du Beke.

Anton has been a judge on the last few series of the BBC One dance contest. But before that, the veteran pro was one of the most long-standing, and most popular, figures on the show.

He and Ruth teamed up for the 15th series in 2017. They were eliminated seventh.

But following news reports over the weekend – and amid the ongoing Strictly tabloid scandal – in which Anton’s name cropped up, Ruth has offered supportive words about Anton.

Ruth Langsford on Strictly experience

A report from The Sun saw Anton’s name being dragged into the ongoing scandal. It was due to his previous comments to another former dance partner Laila Rouass in 2009. He jokingly calling her a racial slur after she got a spray tan.

Anton later apologised to Laila and said he felt “stupid” and “embarrassed” over the remark.

“Anton has a very 1970s attitude and can be abrasive,” a source is said to have said in an undated off-record remark.

A source close to Anton said: “His comment was dealt with at the time and he wants to move on.”

Presenter Ruth today shared how she has cried during rehearsals with Anton, and also admitted being on Strictly was “terrifying”.

However, she also made it abundantly clear she felt he was “the best” dance partner for her.

“I can only speak for my own experience and I had a wonderful time on Strictly and had the best partner in Anton Du Beke. Never ever a crossed word,” Ruth said.

I had a wonderful time on Strictly.

Ruth added: “He raised an eye-brow occasionally and I would burst into tears and he’d take me for a cup of tea, so I had a wonderful time.”

Nonetheless, despite her own “wonderful time” on Strictly, Ruth also acknowledged she can’t speak on others’ behalves.

She explained: “You don’t really see the other contestants because you’re in your own personal room.

“You only really meet up once on like a Friday and then you do the show on Saturday.”

