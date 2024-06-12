Brothers Ryan Thomas and Adam Thomas have announced they’re hosting a brand new game show, leaving fans thrilled.

Following the success of their travel series – Absolutely India: Mancs in Mumbai – reports previously claimed that Adam and Ryan, 40, were set for more success on ITV.

Now, the brothers have confirmed the news on Instagram as Adam admitted it’s a “dream come true for both of us”.

Adam and Ryan Thomas [pictured with brother Scott, far right] are hosting a new game show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ryan and Adam Thomas announce game show

Adam, 35, wrote: “Ok so the news is finally out!!! Me and Ryan will be hosting our very own game show… 99 to BEAT!!

“This is a dream come true for both of us and we cannot wait to get started!! Moments like this don’t come often and we’re going to enjoy every BEAT of it!!!! It literally is the perfect family game show and the fact we get to host it as brothers – doesn’t get any better!”

He added: “What a way to turn 40 my brother @ryanthomas84 happy birthday! We always said one day we would work together and am so happy it’s this!!

“This wouldn’t be possible without you guys, so a big thank you to our team\family @mcsaatchimerlin and also to @itv for believing in us… let the games begin!!! 99 to Beat has only one rule ‘don’t come last!!'”

Fans appear thrilled over the news as one gushed: “Fantastic, you guys are going to be fabulous game show hosts.”

Another person said: “Boys congratulations to you both! Fully deserved you will smash it.”

Someone else added: “Aww amazing!! You’re both going to smash it.”

Meanwhile, a fourth wrote: “Omg! This is amazing. The chemistry alone is already making me laugh!”

The brothers are thrilled by the game show news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

New ITV show 99 to Beat

Back in April, reports claimed that ITV was launching a new game show called 99 to Beat. Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “Whether it’s trying to find a dummy hidden in a vat of jelly or putting on a frozen t-shirt, the only aim of the game is to not come last. If they do, they’re out.

“The format is already successful in seven countries with multiple series in Germany, The Netherlands, Norway and Poland. The eight-part series starts with 100 contestants, and viewers will follow as players go head-to-head in a range of visually distinctive and often hilarious games.

“After each round, the number of players is gradually whittled down, with only one person taking the top prize.”

