Rylan Clark and Rob Rinder have previously spoken about the “intense connection” they share after working together on their show, Grand Tour.

Rob – who is on Saturday Kitchen today (Saturday, August 17) – and Rylan launched the show earlier this year.

And it led to a strong friendship absolutely blossoming…

Rob and Rylan developed a strong bond abroad (Credit: BBC)

Rylan Clark on frienship with Rob Rinder

During an interview with New magazine back in May, Rylan opened up about his friendship with Rob. The TV star revealed that the pair actually bonded over the fact that they have the same divorce lawyer.

“Me and Rob, we’ve been through a lot of the same things. We have the same [bleep]ing lawyer – she earned a fortune out of us! We’re both recently divorced and we’re both finding ourselves,” he said.

Rob split from his husband, Seth Cummings back in 2018. Rylan, meanwhile, split from his husband, Dan Neal, in 2021.

Rylan and Rob would marry each other ‘tomorrow’ (Credit: BBC)

Rylan Clark and Rob Rinder on tying the knot

Not only did Rob and Rylan learn a lot during their time abroad for the new show, but they also developed a strong friendship.

“We’d marry each other tomorrow,” Rylan confessed. Rob was quick to add that the marriage would be “platonic”.

“I genuinely don’t get connections with people that often in life. I could call Rob at three in the morning and say one word – I know he’d be in fits of laughter. I could also call Rob and say: ‘I need help,’ and he’d be there straight away and vice versa,” Rylan then added.

Rylan and Dan split in 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Rylan on ‘stroke-like’ symptoms following split

Back in June, Rylan opened up about the physical and mental effects his split from Dan had on him.

Rylan and Dan tied the knot back in 2015 after having met while Dan was on Big Brother and Rylan was hosting. However, in June 2021, they announced they had split.

During an appearance on Jamie Laing’s Great Company podcast, Rylan admitted the split left him fearing he’d lost his mind at one point.

“I lost my speech. I lost my vision for a little bit, like it was all really just… it was like having a really bad stroke. It was just so bizarre. And yeah, it took me months to go back to work,” he said.

“I thought I was crazy. Well, I was, because the only explanation is going to be – I’ve lost my mind. So when you stop believing something, you become it. So I was, like: ‘Well, clearly, I’m mad. Clearly, I’m unwell. Clearly, I’m not right.'”

Catch Rob on Saturday Kitchen today (Saturday, August 17) from 10am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

