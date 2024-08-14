TV star Rylan Clark jokingly warned he’d have to take his This Morning co-host Josie Gibson to A&E during Tuesday’s show after an on-air incident.

Rylan, 35, is presenting the ITV daytime show alongside Josie, 39, all week.

They are just one duo filling in for Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard as they take their summer break.

And while fans are loving having Rylan and Josie on screens, the show descended into chaos during Tuesday’s cooking segment.

Rylan Clark and Josie Gibson on This Morning

The pair were joined by Nathan Anthony who was cooking chicken skewers in the air fryer.

Impressed by the food, Josie picked it up straight away, saying: “Looking at that you’d think… Ow!”

As Rylan laughed, she continued: “Bit hot, bit hot.”

We’re gonna take you up A&E in a minute.

Finishing what she was trying to say, she said: “You’d think that was done on a barbecue, wouldn’t you?”

Rylan agreed: “You would, you would,” before quipping: “We’re gonna take you up A&E in a minute.”

Josie laughed: “I’ve not no fingertips left but it’s all good.”

And the cooking segment got even rougher, as Nathan was forced to admit the flatbreads he had made to serve alongside the skewers “didn’t work”.

“They [go right] in a pan but they’re not what I would want,” he said as Josie continued to laugh.

Rylan on ‘worry’ for Josie

The incident is a perfect example of how Rylan has admitted he “worries” about working with Josie as they “forget they’re on TV”.

He told HuffPost back in January: “Anyone I’m hosting with, it feels nice, because we all know each other. That’s a bit of a worry, because we don’t actually remember we’re on the telly. Especially me and Josie.”

Recalling an episode at the start of the year, he continued: “Yesterday, for instance, I went for a wee, and I came back, and they were already back on air and I didn’t [bleep]ing realise. I must have just timed it wrong in my head! But I just don’t care! I know that sounds rude – I care enough that I do the job well. But I don’t care enough that I’m going to cry over it.

“So I just strolled back in a minute after the break like: ‘Sorry, I was having a wee!.’ No one died! And that’s what I love, because I’m like: [Bleep] it, it ain’t our show!’ I think that works, and I think the public love it, as well because it’s real.”

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

