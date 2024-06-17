Sally Lindsay’s star-studded wedding to ‘sexy’ rock star husband, and ‘frustrating’ side effect of menopause

Actress Sally Lindsay recently played a vulnerable divorcee who fell for a scam in Love Rat but, in real life, she’s “happily married” to her husband in their “ivory tower”.

And no, we can’t hate her for being smug, as she’s just too damn likeable!

Manchester-born Sally, 50, described the con in her latest Channel 5 drama as the “cruellest crime”, because it took advantage of those who just want to find love.

But, luckily for her, Sally has found The One and enjoyed her 10th wedding anniversary last year (2023). So who is her famous husband, do they have kids, and what was their wedding like?

Sally Lindsay as Emma, and Gerard Kyd as Niko in Love Rat (Credit: Channel 5)

Love Rat star Sally Lindsay on her role as Emma

Actress Sally Lindsay recently portrayed divorcee Emma in the Channel 5 drama Love Rat. She was devastated when she enjoyed a holiday romance, only to get seemingly scammed by her handsome beau Niko out of £200k.

Talking about the role, Sally told us: “The script is so clever in the way Emma is emotionally manipulated into acting the way she does. She has a level of vulnerability because she’s been through this horrific divorce.

“I felt terribly sorry for Emma when I was playing her, because Niko (Gerald Kyd) is absolutely brilliant at saying exactly the right things, at the right time, and for the right reasons. So, there’s no reason why anybody wouldn’t believe that – she’s not kidding herself at any point, the manipulation of her is complete.”

Asked about why scams are so easy to fall for, she continued: “I’m sat here in my ivory tower happily married. But I can imagine if I was wanting to find love again, find that connection with someone again, and you meet someone who you think that is happening with… I can see how someone can believe that.

“I think for most human beings, they want someone to share their life with. So tapping into Emma’s need for this is just extremely cruel. You can take people’s money but this this is another thing – they take your heart and that’s just the cruellest thing in this drama.”

‘I am going through the menopause’

Sally also highlighted the “subtle way Emma’s mental health was treated or questioned”. She said: “There are those little comments like ‘well, you know what your mum’s like’. I am going through menopause so can relate to brain fog and anxiety attacks.”

She added: “All those comments which treat menopausal women as if they’re a bit mad. It’s so frustrating. If men went through the menopause, there would be a menopausal clinic on every corner of every street in this country. The menopause is real, yet it’s as if we make it up.”

Sally Lindsay and her husband Steve White on the red carpet of the Pride of Britain Awards in 2015 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is the husband of Sally Lindsay?

Sally is married to drummer Steve White, who is eight years her senior at 58. The pair tied the knot in 2013 after 10 years together. They live in Stockport, Greater Manchester.

Steve is the former drummer of The Style Council and Paul Weller Band. He is currently drumming for Sheffield-based band Hague. He also teaches. In 2018, Steve presented and consulted on Sky Arts’ series The Art of Drumming, which won in the Documentary category at the 2019 Royal Television Society Awards.

In 1985, Steve became the youngest drummer ever on stage at Live Aid at Wembley Stadium at just age 20. Impressive! He currently works as the head of music on Sally’s shows.

Steve was previously married to first wife Hayley Marsh, with whom he had two children, Kristabel and Curtis. He is also the older brother of the former Oasis drummer Alan White.

Talking about their marriage in 2023, Sally told Prima magazine: “Steve and I have been together 20 years and married for 10. Working away a lot is what keeps the spark in our marriage – I genuinely believe that. We always have loads to talk about.

“He’s a brilliant man; he’s lovely and he’s sexy and he’s funny – and a rock star, which helps! He’s also the best dad.”

Does Sally Lindsay have children?

Sally Lindsay and husband Steve have fraternal twin sons, Louie and Victor. She gave birth in September 2010.

The twins, who are 14 this year, are not identical.

Talking about them in 2021, she described her sons as “hilarious”.

Sally Lindsay, her husband Steve White, and their twin sons Louie White and Victor White (Credit: PinPep/Cover Images)

What was her wedding like?

Sally and Steve were joined by the likes of fashion consultant Gok Wan, television presenter Carol Vorderman, comedian Alan Carr and actress Suranne Jones at their wedding.

She told Hello! magazine at the time: “The person who looks after me the most in the world is Steve so it would seem daft if we didn’t walk up the aisle together. It was also really important to me that we walked down as a family.”

She added: “Some girls have been planning their wedding day since they were six, but I was never one of them. And to be honest, I never thought I’d have kids. Because of the career I’d chosen, I never thought it would be possible. And then I met Steve.”

Steve said: “The service was perfect – personal but simple, emotional and heartfelt, which is what we wanted it to be.”

How old is Sally Lindsay? Where is she from?

Sally Lindsay was born on July 8, 1973, in Stockport, Cheshire.

She turned 50 years old in 2023, and will be 51 in 2024.

During an appearance on the gameshow Through the Keyhole in December 2018, Sally revealed that she lived in Heaton Mersey, a suburb located in Stockport, Greater Manchester.

Sally Lindsay as Shelley Unwin in Corrie (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Who did Sally Lindsay play in Coronation Street?

Sally Lindsay played Shelley Unwin in the ITV soap opera Coronation Street. Her character was the daughter of Bev Unwin, who was portrayed by Susie Blake.

At the 2005 British Soap Awards, Sally earned herself a nomination in the category of Best Actress.

Sally joined the soap in May 2001. Her last appearance was in September 2006. While Sally hasn’t returned to the soap since her final episode, she isn’t ruling out the possibility.

She previously told Inside Soap Magazine in 2015: “I’d love to come back to it in years to come. Betty Driver [Betty Williams] didn’t join until she was 58 so there’s plenty of time. I love Corrie – always have, always will.

“Corrie was the best training course of my life. I learned everything there – everything. I had to learn lines quickly and because everything turns over so rapidly, you learn to trust your instincts while working with brilliant actors like William Roache. He’s amazing. He never forgets his lines or was late on set. You look up to people like that.”

What else has Sally Lindsay been in?

Since leaving Corrie, Sally has become one of British TV’s most bankable and popular actresses. In 2010, she starred as Paula Appleton in the comedy sketch show Scallywagga. From 2011 to 2014, she became a regular panelist on ITV’s Loose Women.

She played Alison Bailey in Scott & Bailey for five years, and Lisa Johnson in all 53 episodes of Mount Pleasant. Sally also appeared in Still Open All Hours as Kath Agnew.

Her role in The Madame Blanc Mysteries sees Sally play the lead role of Jean White.

Other notable roles include Family Liason Officer Karen Bailey in Intruder, Emma Walters in Love Rat, and June Clarke in Cold Call.

Outside of television, Sally has numerous theatre credits under her belt. She’s played Beatrice in Much Ado About Nothing, Helen in A Taste of Honey and the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella.

Sally also co-hosted the popular game show Pointless alongside Alexander Armstrong for 11 episodes from September until October 2022.

Alex Gaumond as Caron, Sue Vincent as Gloria, Steve Edge as Dom Hayes, Sally Lindsay as Jean White, Sue Holderness as Judith Lloyd James and Robin Askwith as Jeremy Lloyd James in The Madame Blanc Mysteries (Credit: Channel 5)

Are Sally Lindsay and Jo Joyner related?

No. Sally and former EastEnders star Jo Joyner are not related. While fans believe they look alike, the talented actors are just good friends.

The pair got to work together for the first time in the BBC One drama Ordinary Lies and later on again in Mount Pleasant.

Sally told What’s on TV in 2016: “For years Jo and I have been going for the same parts, but it was so good to finally work with her on Ordinary Lies. She said she’d love to be on a show like Mount Pleasant and then when I heard she was joining the show I couldn’t believe it!”

Can Sally Lindsay sing?

Yes, Sally can and will sing! Before launching herself as an actress, Sally made her television debut at age seven when her school choir, the St Winifred’s School Choir, released the single There’s No One Quite Like Grandma in 1980.

The song was performed during a taping of Top of the Pops, and reached the No. 1 spot on the UK singles chart. If you’re of a certain age, you’ll definitely remember it as the ear-worm song of that year.

Sally has since continued to show off her singing talents. In 2002, she took part in the celebrity diva special of Stars In Their Eyes as Dolly Parton. In 2017, Sally also participated in Comic Relief’s Let’s Sing and Dance.

