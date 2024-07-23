The Finish Line’s Sarah Greene on falling in love with late husband Mike Smith’s ‘oldest friend’

Sarah Greene, host of The Finish Line on BBC One, has previously addressed falling in love again following the death of her husband Mike Smith.

Former Blue Peter and Going Live! presenter Sarah married TV and radio presenter Mike in 1989. They enjoyed many happy years together, but Mike sadly passed away in 2014 due to complications following heart surgery.

Back in 2022, Sarah opened up about starting a new relationship. And she revealed her new man was a close pal of her late hubby.

Sarah Greene and Roman Kemp host BBC gameshow The Finish Line (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Sarah Greene on relationship with pal of late husband

Presenter Sarah, now 66, shared in February two years ago how she believed Mike ‘pulled strings’ to help romance blossom between her and his racing pal.

Robb Gravett, an ex-British Touring Car champion, was considered one of Mike’s “oldest friends”. The pair headed up the Trakstar team that won the championship in 1990.

Speaking on the My Time Capsule podcast, Sarah said at the time how Robb made a delicate approach.

‘I thought he was just being kind’

Sarah reflected: “I sort of know Mike is pulling so many strings in my life.

“He has undoubtedly been responsible for me meeting my beloved who was one of his oldest friends, who waited a certain amount of time but did keep leaving messages on the answering machine. I thought he was just being kind.”

Sarah went on the say she was prodded to return Robb’s calls.

She continued: “Then I got a message almost saying: ‘For God’s sake, Greeno, Robb is trying to make contact with you because he actually wants to take you out, not because he’s kind. So will you just get off your [blank] and go and answer the phone next time it rings!’

“And lo and behold, a whole new conversation started. I’m sure, and Robb is very sure too, because it’s a very strange situation.”

Mike died in 2014 following surgery (Credit: YouTube)

‘I love Mike too’

Sarah admitted to having concerns about the change in their relationship. But their shared link seemingly helped bring them together, rather than be an obstacle.

I remember being terribly worried.

She added: “I remember being terribly worried and saying to this dear man who I’d known for all these years ‘isn’t it strange coming into the house and seeing all these pictures everywhere of Mike?’

“He said: ‘No, no, it’s not strange. It’d be strange if they weren’t there. And remember, I love him too.”

The Finish Line is next on BBC One today, Tuesday July 23, at 4.30pm.

