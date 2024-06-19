Shirley Ballas doubles down on Giovanni Pernice support as she blasts bullies and declares ’the truth will come out’

Head Strictly judge Shirley Ballas continues to support pro dancer Giovanni Pernice while in the middle of an investigation over his alleged behaviour.

Giovanni has been making headlines recently after Amanda Abbington and two other female contestants accused him of being “abusive” and “threatening”. The 33-year-old pro has denied all allegations while the investigation with the BBC continues.

It was also announced earlier this month that Giovanni will not be returning to Strictly.

While in the middle of an investigation, Shirley continues to support Giovanni (Credit: YouTube)

Shirley Ballas continues to back Giovanni Pernice

During a new interview with The Sun, Shirley had nothing but good things to say about Giovanni. Despite no longer being a part of the show, Shirley revealed she is still in touch with him.

“I just spoke to Giovanni 30 minutes before coming here and I am going to one of his Ballando classes to teach the jive,” she said.

Shirley explained that Giovanni will be attending her party this weekend. Stating that she’s known him for 10 years, she said he is a “hard worker”.

“He has always been to me — and I will make that clear, to me — a perfect gentleman,” she added.

Having been bullied in the past Shirley said she doesn’t “condone bullying on any path”. “But I don’t believe gossip because things are blown way out of all proportion and it can turn into a great big snowball. So my feeling for Giovanni is, let them do this investigation and the truth will come out.”

Giovanni has said he is looking forward to clearing his name (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Strictly news

This isn’t the first time Shirley has supported Giovanni since the ongoing investigation. During a recent interview with Best, she said he is “one of those very thoughtful people” who “always puts his best foot forward”.

She also said: “I think everybody in the Strictly cast is fantastic and I’ve known Giovanni a long, long time. I’ve known him probably longer than a lot of people have known him and I can only talk from personal experience.”

In a new statement, Giovanni stated he looks forward to “clearing my name” after the BBC investigation “determines the truth”.

