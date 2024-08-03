Si King reveals Dave Myers ‘didn’t want to go’ as he shares intimate details of his final days

Hairy Bikers favourite Si King recently revealed some heartbreaking new details about his best friend Dave Myers‘ final days.

Dave sadly passed away back in February following a lengthy battle with cancer.

And, during an interview with The Guardian in June, Si spoke in depth about Dave’s illness and his death.

Hairy Bikers star Si King on Dave Myers’ death

In the chat, Si heartbreakingly revealed that Dave wasn’t ready to go when he died.

“The reality was he just didn’t want to go. It was too soon,” he said.

“He had a home he wanted to live in and we had a handle on our careers. He was looking forward to spending more time with his beloved [wife] Lili and his stepkids. He’d just arrived and no one wants to leave when they’ve just arrived. It wasn’t time to go. It’s a cruel disease” he then continued.

Dave died in February leaving Si devastated (Credit: BBC)

The future without Dave

Elsewhere in the chat, Si spoke more about the future of the Hairy Bikers without Dave.

And he was quick to explain that without Dave, there is no Hairy Bikers.

“It’s only in the past couple of weeks that I’ve started to think about what I want to do. I’ve spent all my life from very young thinking about what other people want and what their needs and aspirations are. So to be presented at my age with the question of what you really want to do is very difficult,” he said.

Si launches new beer – and saves bottle for Dave

Back in June, Si announced that he and Dave had been working on a beer together before his death.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a snap of himself in the garden, enjoying one of their beers. An empty chair could be seen next to him.

“Thrilled to announce our delicious Hairy Biker Triple Hop beer that we lovingly made with @theakstonbrewery is coming to a shelf near you – first stop Waitrose! Go grab a bottle, sit down, relax and enjoy! Si x,” he captioned the post.

“Possibly the saddest picture I’ve seen in years of you sat with a bottle and an empty chair,” one fan commented.

“I love that you’ve got a beer there for Dave,” another said.

Hairy Bikers: Chicken and Egg airs from 11.30am on Saturday (August 3) on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

